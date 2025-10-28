SI

Travis Kelce Had Simple Five-Word Message for Rashee Rice At Halftime of 'MNF' Game

Rice hauled in an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Brigid Kennedy

Kelce and Rice led the team in receiving yards on Monday night.
Kelce and Rice led the team in receiving yards on Monday night. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chiefs walloped the Commanders 28-7 on Monday night, but only after a mistake-ridden first half that lacked momentum from either side. Things changed, however, in the third and fourth quarters, thanks to what amounted to an overall season-best performance from tight end Travis Kelce and some strong numbers from receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice had nine catches for 93 yards and had another 12 on the ground and one touchdown in his second game back from a six-game suspension. And though he wasn't the only offensive star to kick it into high gear, he definitely helped bring the energy and ultimately contributed to a finish that felt extremely Kansas City in tone.

In the end, perhaps the performance had something to do with a simple five-word message from Kelce at halftime. Specifically, the tight end told Rice, "You have to get going," according to the Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell.

Yep, that will do the trick. With just under eight minutes left in the fourth, Rice notably hauled in an 18-yard touchdown that extended K.C.'s lead to 28-7.

"He's a very patient player, and I've been learning that from him constantly," Rice said of Kelce after the game, per ESPN. "The first half was slow, and me and him had a talk as soon as we came out before the second half started. He didn't have to say too much, but just for him to say I need to get going, it still meant a lot."

Running back Isaiah Pacheco is now week-to-week with an MCL sprain, but otherwise the Chiefs offense is finally looking a lot like its Super Bowl-winning self. And it's hard to ignore the impact Rice's return has had on the whole thing.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL