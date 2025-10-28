Travis Kelce Had Simple Five-Word Message for Rashee Rice At Halftime of 'MNF' Game
The Chiefs walloped the Commanders 28-7 on Monday night, but only after a mistake-ridden first half that lacked momentum from either side. Things changed, however, in the third and fourth quarters, thanks to what amounted to an overall season-best performance from tight end Travis Kelce and some strong numbers from receiver Rashee Rice.
Rice had nine catches for 93 yards and had another 12 on the ground and one touchdown in his second game back from a six-game suspension. And though he wasn't the only offensive star to kick it into high gear, he definitely helped bring the energy and ultimately contributed to a finish that felt extremely Kansas City in tone.
In the end, perhaps the performance had something to do with a simple five-word message from Kelce at halftime. Specifically, the tight end told Rice, "You have to get going," according to the Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell.
Yep, that will do the trick. With just under eight minutes left in the fourth, Rice notably hauled in an 18-yard touchdown that extended K.C.'s lead to 28-7.
"He's a very patient player, and I've been learning that from him constantly," Rice said of Kelce after the game, per ESPN. "The first half was slow, and me and him had a talk as soon as we came out before the second half started. He didn't have to say too much, but just for him to say I need to get going, it still meant a lot."
Running back Isaiah Pacheco is now week-to-week with an MCL sprain, but otherwise the Chiefs offense is finally looking a lot like its Super Bowl-winning self. And it's hard to ignore the impact Rice's return has had on the whole thing.