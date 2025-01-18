Jason Kelce Gave Perfect Big Brother Answer on Travis Kelce’s Potential Retirement
There’s no one quite like the Kelce brothers in professional sports.
Jason Kelce, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for over a decade, has since called it quits on a decorated NFL career and transitioned to being an ESPN analyst. Yet, he’s still been a constant presence on the sidelines rooting for his younger brother, Travis, to win more titles with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jason joined the ESPN crew ahead of the Chiefs’ divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday and was asked about Travis’s future in the league, considering the Chiefs star is 35-years-old and arguably entering the twilight years of his career.
“What’s your sense of his appetite to continue to do what he’s doing for this team right out here?” Scott Van Pelt asked Jason.
“If he isn’t satisfied yet, I don’t know if he’s ever gonna be satisfied,” Jason joked. “He’s such a competitive guy, he’s surrounded by like-minded individuals that are highly, highly competitive…
Jason then seemed to evade answering the retirement question outright and instead go into how much he’s enjoyed watching Travis grow and mature on the field.
“Obviously the receptions and all the stats and everything of his career culminating into some of the most absurd numbers you’ve ever seen is impressive, but I’ve loved just watching the whole ride,” Jason said. “From a youthful, energetic young kid who’s excited to be out there and happy to be realizing his dream to now being this composed veteran presence that’s still is like angry now and then.
“You’ve seen the whole career arc of him and I couldn’t be more proud of where he is now, the leader he is. You can see how much the team gravitates toward him and how much he embraces that role. It’s just been really, really fun to watch and see his maturation as a player, as a teammate, as an individual.”
Too sweet.
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will be eyeing some special history this winter as they look to clinch the elusive three-peat, starting with Saturday’s home playoff contest. Best believe Jason will be right there cheering on his younger brother week after week.