Mack Hollins Channeled the Muppets for His Latest Show-Stopping Pregame Outfit
NFL fans were in awe as a star musician arrived at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
No, not Taylor Swift (or at least, not yet).
Instead, it was Animal of the Muppets, drummer for Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, who made his entrance.
Under the Animal mask, it was Bills receiver Mack Hollins, who has made a habit of turning his walk into the stadium into an event. Before last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Hollins decided to bring out some Miami vibes despite frigid temperatures in Buffalo.
This time, it was Animal.
Hollins has had one reception in each of the Bills’ games to start this postseason. He’ll see if he can add to that total on Sunday night against the Chiefs.