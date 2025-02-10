Camera Caught Travis Kelce’s Painful Solo Exit From Stadium After Super Bowl Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs had their shot at NFL history come to a crushing end as they were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night in New Orleans.
Travis Kelce had a quiet game for the Chiefs, who were looking to be the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls. The tight end had just 4 catches for 39 yards, all of which came late in the second half when the Eagles were well in control of the game.
Kelce wore a 1970's-inspired suit to the game and he had to wear the same thing after the loss, which was a tough look for the Chiefs star.
Here he is heading out of the stadium shortly after the loss:
Kelce's girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, seemed to be just as stunned as every Chiefs fan when the Fox broadcast showed her early in the game when the Chiefs were down 17-0.
Poor Kelce. Though he should have probably thought things through and had a different outfit to wear just in case his team lost.