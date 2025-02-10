SI

Taylor Swift’s Stunned Look During Chiefs’ Ugly First Half vs. Eagles Led to Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

Taylor Swift was like every Chiefs fan during the first half of Super Bowl LIX.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have had a nightmare start to Super Bowl LIX, as they trail the Philadelphia Eagles 24-0 at halftime.

Mahomes in particular has had a brutal night so far in New Orleans, as he has already thrown two interceptions, including a pick-six. He completed just six passes for 33 yards in the first half and has looked nothing like the QB that has led the Chiefs to Super Bowl titles in each of the past two seasons.

Travis Kelce has been a non-factor, too, as he had zero catches in the opening two quarters. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is at the game and the Fox broadcast showed her looking stunned by what she was watching.

