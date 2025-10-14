Travis Kelce Had Sweet Moment With Andy Reid After Scary Fall on His Head
While Taylor Swift may be tempted to tell Travis Kelce to "shake it off" after a hard fall in a Chiefs game, coach Andy Reid chose to show more of his fatherly instincts toward one of his longest-tenured players.
During the Chiefs' win over the Lions on Sunday night, Kelce caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and tried to leap over a Lions defender for a touchdown, but he got flipped upside down and ended up falling rather painfully on his head. Kelce's catch set up the Chiefs close to the goal-line and they were able to score a touchdown on the next play, but his scary fall had some NFL fans rightfully worried for the 36-year-old.
During a Lions' timeout taken prior to the touchdown, Kelce was standing on the sidelines when Reid came over to check on him. The two shared a sweet moment in which Reid rubbed the back of Kelce's helmet and imparted a few words before sending him on his way:
Fans loved to see it:
Given all the media coverage about Kelce and Reid's heated sideline interactions in recent history, this moment shows a different side of their relationship that probably won't be talked about as much but still carries plenty of weight.
Mahomes also shared concern for his tight end on social media, reposting a clip of Kelce's tumble and playfully writing in the caption, "You good?"
Thankfully, Kelce seemed to have avoided a concussion or any serious injuries and finished with a season-high 78 yards on six catches in the 30-17 win.