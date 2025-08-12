Why Travis Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Is Just As Much an Athlete As He Is
Pop star Taylor Swift does not have Super Bowl rings; she has Grammy Awards. And she's setting records not out on the gridiron, but on Apple Music and Spotify. Still, her boyfriend and NFL superstar Travis Kelce thinks she has more in common with his line of work than her's would initially suggest.
Speaking with Simon & Schuster's Sean Manning in a GQ cover story published Tuesday, Kelce detailed why he believes Swift is essentially a pro athlete, though she'd never classify herself as one, and why their seemingly disparate careers actually work perfectly together.
“I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions," Kelce told Manning, referring to Swift. "That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”
The tight end continued, praising the singer for the work she puts in to perform in conditions that rival those of the average NFL Sunday.
“To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally—I’ve seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer," he added. "You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you’re feeling the fumes from the computer and you’re feeling the fumes from the sun and you’re doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song.
"That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she’s doing it three, four, five days in a row.”
And as for her ability to draw sold-out crowds and galvanize legions of adoring fans, well, Kelce isn't shocked by that.
“People gravitate towards how she performs and how she makes it feel like the entire stadium is in this little room with her," he gushes. "She is so good at mesmerizing everybody and making everybody feel like it’s an intimate situation. I think that alone—there is so much calm and coolness. She’s beautiful. She’s up there making everyone feel at ease."
Spoken like quite the adoring boyfriend, from whom we will soon hear more during Swift's inaugural appearance on the New Heights podcast come Wednesday night.