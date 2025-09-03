Travis Kelce Warns People Against Copying His Marriage Proposal to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's typically football-centric podcast, New Heights, briefly turned into a marriage proposal hotline this week in the wake of the Chiefs star's recent engagement to Taylor Swift.
In the proposal heard 'round the world, Kelce popped the question in a picturesque garden in the backyard of his home in Missouri shortly after the two recorded their first podcast together. It was like a scene straight out of a fairytale—based on the Instagram photos, anyway—but Kelce cautioned fans against trying to copy his proposal for their own significant others.
"You gotta know your gal, or your significant other. You gotta know 'em," Kelce said on Wednesday's episode of New Heights. "You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way. ... You might be able to get some ideas from how other people did it. It might get the creative juices going.
"I would just say, know your partner, know who you're doing it for, and do it for the right reasons, baby. Everything else will be beautiful."
Such a romantic at heart.