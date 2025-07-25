SI

One Subtle Detail in Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Offseason Photo Dump Caught by Fans

No, it wasn't a wedding ring.

Kristen Wong

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Travis Kelce shared a rare relationship update this week in a sweet Instagram post that included several photos with girlfriend Taylor Swift, with the two seemingly enjoying their time away from the spotlight this NFL offseason.

It marked a new milestone for Kelce's and Swift's relationship, as the pop singer finally made her debut on Kelce's social media account. Naturally, Swiftie internet sleuths picked apart every single square inch of Kelce's photos on Instagram, and they discovered a small but extremely sweet detail.

In one of the photos, Kelce and Swift appeared to be on a dinner date, and both their phones were ever-so-slightly illuminated. Fans got a rare peek at their lockscreens, which each featured photos of none other than the happy couple themselves.

Take a look:

Guess karma really is the guy on the Chiefs—and on the screen—coming straight home to her.

As subtle as it was, the adorable detail is the latest development in the Kelce-Swift "Will they or won't they get married" saga. Putting each other on their lockscreens certainly seems like a big step forward in any relationship.

