Travis Kelce Can Neither Confirm Nor Deny He Has Heard New Taylor Swift Songs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not shy when it comes to talking about his girlfriend Taylor Swift, but he seems to be pretty tight-lipped regarding her new music.
During a Monday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce was understandably mum when asked if he had heard any of Swift's upcoming songs.
"You know I can't say any of that," Kelce playfully quipped when McAfee asked if the tight end acts as a "test ear" for his superstar girlfriend and if he's heard any new tunes. "I hear music everywhere."
The host then inquired as to whether Kelce provides any constructive criticism or ideas for Swift as she's crafting a song, to which the Super Bowl champion described himself as more of a master motivator.
"I'll never chime in, but you already know, I'm here to support it. I'm here to see where it can go, you know what I mean?"
We love a supportive king, especially when he knows his strengths.
The 35-year-old superstar will have another chance to show off what he can do—which has nothing to do with songwriting—on Saturday, when the Chiefs take on the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. And keep an eye out for Swift, who could very well be working some of her Tayvoodoo from an Arrowhead box.