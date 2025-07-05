Travis Kelce Theorizes How NFL Teams Might Plan to Slow Down Travis Hunter
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is among those impressed with the athleticism and skillset of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, who is looking to become the first player to consistently play both offense and defense in the NFL in over 60 years.
During an appearance on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast earlier this week, Kelce was debating hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton about how his alma mater, Cincinnati, played last year in football. Compton went back at Kelce by saying Cincinnati got "mopped" by Colorado, which Kelce retorted by pointing out that the Buffaloes had some good players, namely Travis Hunter.
When asked in a follow up question if Kelce thinks Hunter will be good in the NFL, Kelce confidently said, "Hell yes, 100%. World class athlete. ... I saw him play basketball and I was like 'Oh yeah, he's an athlete.'"
Kelce was then asked if he thinks Hunter could be an All-Pro on both sides of the ball. Kelce was unsure largely because he doesn't know how much time Hunter will see at each position. Though Kelce thinks Hunter will be a good player, he did point to one way teams might try to slow him down—by tiring him out.
"Both sides? That's the thing, I don't know how they're going to divy it out," Kelce said. "I don't know, because teams are going to be going after him. They're gonna try and make his day miserable. If he plays corner, they're gonna run deep balls at him all day. They're gonna run the wide receivers, just take off on him all day, just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn't you just attack him that way?"
Through OTAs and minicamp, the Jaguars have primarily started Hunter out on offense, but he has also seen consistent practice time on defense. The Jaguars do plan to play Hunter both ways, but it's unclear if he will play full-time on each side of the ball.
Even if opposing teams do try to tire Hunter out, he likely won't be deterred by that. The rookie has shown unbelievable athleticism through his training and college football career. This endurance allowed him to average 118 snaps per game at Colorado, and his Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders, feels it actually will be easier to not tire out in the NFL because the tempo of the game is not as fast as it is in college.
Kelce and the Chiefs will get the opportunity to see first-hand just how Hunter does as a rookie when Kansas City takes on the Jaguars on Oct. 6 this season.