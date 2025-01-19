Travis Kelce Used Taylor Swift Song Title to Explain How He Felt After Chiefs' Win
The Kansas City Chiefs are one step closer to a Super Bowl three-peat following Saturday's 23–14 win over the Houston Texans. And as quarterback Patrick Mahomes predicted, Travis Kelce had a big, big game—a 117 receiving yard-game, his most all season.
The standout performance arrived amid questions regarding Kelce's age and his remaining tenure in the league. Though the 35-year-old has given no indication he plans to retire in the imminent future, his dwindling utilization (relative to past years, that is) has spawned speculation as to how much of this game he has left in him.
Well, the tight end seemed to answer some of those skeptics with his actions—and words—on Saturday.
Asked after the game if he was feeling "25 again," Kelce responded with an answer that not only spoke to the conversation surrounding him, but paid perfect tribute to his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who was notably in the crowd on Saturday to cheer him on.
"22, baby, 22," Kelce quipped, alluding to Swift's hit "22."
Watch that response below:
Whatever age he's feeling, the Chiefs will want to see more of this "Playoff Trav" as they continue their postseason run into next week, when they'll face the winner of Sunday night's Buffalo Bills–Baltimore Ravens showdown.