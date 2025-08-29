Travis Kelce Wants Browns to Give People What They Want, Let Shedeur Sanders Start
Travis Kelce has plenty of stuff going on his life right now. Work is busy as his Kansas City Chiefs try to tack on another Super Bowl to their dynasty. He is recently engaged to Taylor Swift and now must plan a wedding. Then there's the very popular podcast with his brother Jason.
But if you think for one second that he doesn't have takes on his hometown Cleveland Browns locked and loaded amid his busy schedule, think again.
On the most recent episode of New Heights, the tight end made a plea for Kevin Stefanski to provide maximum entertainment value by allowing fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders start.
"Give the people what they want, in terms of the Browns fans," Kelce said. "Start Shedeur. Give the people what they want. The world wants to see him go out there, and not only play, but have success. At this point, guys are rooting for him. This isn't anything against Dillon. This isn't anything against Joe. I'm just saying the excitement is there for [Sanders] to go out there. He's going to put eyes on the screen. He's going to bring people to the game."
In terms of eyeballs, this is probably correct. Sanders has been a lightning rod for content for the past few years, and every step of his journey to the NFL and the Browns depth chart has been well documented. In terms of winning games, that's less clear.
Cleveland also made their decision and they're going with veteran Joe Flacco, who will be backed up by rookie Dillon Gabriel. Sanders is currently third on the list.
Kelce is now a powerful force in pop culture. But this may be one area where he doesn't yield a lot of influence. And he really shouldn't since he plays for a different NFL team.