Travis Kelce Hilariously Admits He Was Watching Football on His Phone at U.S. Open
What a year it’s been for Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end performed on stage at the Eras Tour, landed a role in the Happy Gilmore sequel with Adam Sandler and kicked off his 12th season in the league in which he’s seeking a historic three-peat.
Over the weekend, Kelce made time in his busy schedule to watch some tennis with girlfriend Taylor Swift, as the cute couple was pictured at the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday.
Kelce revealed that the entire time he wanted to “heckle” Jannik Sinner, who went on to beat American Taylor Fritz in straight sets, but he ultimately decided to be respectful instead. He also revealed a funny tidbit that many fans already suspected based on several viral photos from the event: the three-time Super Bowl champ was watching football on his phone during the match.
“Well, Jason, when you get something like Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV you can watch any game that you want. You can actually watch up to four games at once,” Kelce told his brother Jason on New Heights.
When asked whether his phone had a multiview option, Kelce said, “Are you kidding me? Yes. It’s f---ing the first Sunday of the NFL season, you think I was going to miss a 1 p.m. start? ...The volume was down, I wasn’t listening the the volume. Had the old country club look and then the hat match, I was Gucci head to toe and I had the Magoo mustache.”
After Week 1’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce and the Chiefs will play the Cincinnati Bengals next on Sunday.