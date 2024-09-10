Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Became a Funny Meme While at U.S. Open
So many jokes.
In this story:
The Kansas City Chiefs had last weekend off after beating the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday night's NFL season opener so the team's biggest stars—quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce—hit the road and had some fun attending the U.S. Open men's final in New York.
Kelce was joined by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, while Mahomes was with his wife, Brittany, as they watched Jannik Sinner roll to a straight-set victory over Taylor Fritz to win his second major title.
A photo of Mahomes and Kelce checking out the action quickly became a funny meme on social media:
