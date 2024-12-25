Travis Kelce Wore the Perfect Santa Accessory to Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Game
The Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Christmas Day could be chock-full of surprises for NFL fans, from Patrick Mahomes playing on a magically healed ankle to the Netflix stream annoyingly buffering during pivotal moments of the game.
With a win against the Steelers, the Chiefs (14-1) would unwrap one of the biggest presents of the year: the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a much-needed bye. To do so they most likely will need a big performance from star Travis Kelce, who arrived on Wednesday dressed for the festive occasion.
Kelce, who’s known for his eclectic pregame outfits, showed up to Acrisure Stadium in a curiously understated neutral fit—with one red exception.
Ho ho ho-pe Kelce enjoys a productive afternoon on Christmas Day.
