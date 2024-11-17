SI

Travis Kelce's Pregame Outfit for Chiefs-Bills Matchup Left Fans Baffled

Kelce came decked out in red for KC's rivalry game against Buffalo.

Liam McKeone

Kelce came dressed to the nines for Bills-Chiefs
Kelce came dressed to the nines for Bills-Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Buffalo Bills in front of Bills mafia takes center stage as Sunday's premier NFL matchup. And Travis Kelce didn't want to waste much time drawing attention to the rivalry showdown.

The All-Pro tight end arrived at Highmark Stadium ahead of kickoff decked out in a busy red jacket and a cool alternate Cleveland Cavaliers hat that matched the blue shades of his coat.

The color combinations drew a baffled reaction from fans, who did not hesitate to weigh in on Kelce's wardrobe choices.

According to the "Style By Kelce" account, the full outfit costs about $6,000. Give or take.

Kelce is always loud, no matter the circumstance. He'll hope to be just as attention-grabbing on the field when he and the Chiefs take on the Bills.

