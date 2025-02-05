SI

Travis Kelce’s Selfless Quote on His NFL Legacy, GOAT Tight End Talk Loved by Fans

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will play in his fifth career Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles where he could write himself into NFL history alongside future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski.

Kelce could tie Gronk's career Super Bowl wins (4) with a victory at Caesars Superdome and currently leads Gronk in postseason touchdowns and receiving yards by a tight end, among other categories. As the GOAT tight end conversation continues to be hotly debated by NFL media and fans alike, Kelce appeared to shrug off any talk of rivaling Gronk as the best-ever at the position.

Instead, there's apparently only one thing on Kelce's mind going into Super Bowl LIX.

"I used to really, really care about that, man," Kelce said. "I used to want to be known as the greatest tight end ever. I think it's just more so enjoying these moments that I have with my teammates and trying to get these wins and create these memories. . . I've gotten away from, you know, wanting to be known as that. I think I just want to be known as one of the best teammates these guys have ever had."

A great line from an all-time NFL great. Fans would agree:

