Trent McDuffie Gets First Career Interception Thanks to Peek at the Scoreboard

Stephen Douglas

Trent McDuffie celebrated his first career interception. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns 21-7 in Week 15. With the win the Chiefs became the first team to 13 wins on the season, but they also suffered a scare when Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury.

Since Andy Reid said Mahomes hadn't broken anything, players up and down the Chiefs roster were able to breathe a sigh of relief after the game.

That includes cornerback Trent McDuffie, who intercepted the first pass of his career when he picked off Jameis Winston in the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

Speaking with CBS's Evan Washburn after the game, McDuffie revealed that real-time film study was the key to the interception. Or, as he put it, he peeked at the video on the scoreboard to see Winston had thrown the ball.

"I ain't going to lie," said McDuffie. "During the play I was running, saw the receiver's eyes look. Didn't think the ball was coming and I flashed and saw the scoreboard, saw Jameis throw it up, man. Just turned around and was lucky enough to catch the ball."

That's why you always use every resource available to you.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

