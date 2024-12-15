Trent McDuffie Gets First Career Interception Thanks to Peek at the Scoreboard
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns 21-7 in Week 15. With the win the Chiefs became the first team to 13 wins on the season, but they also suffered a scare when Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury.
Since Andy Reid said Mahomes hadn't broken anything, players up and down the Chiefs roster were able to breathe a sigh of relief after the game.
That includes cornerback Trent McDuffie, who intercepted the first pass of his career when he picked off Jameis Winston in the end zone early in the fourth quarter.
Speaking with CBS's Evan Washburn after the game, McDuffie revealed that real-time film study was the key to the interception. Or, as he put it, he peeked at the video on the scoreboard to see Winston had thrown the ball.
"I ain't going to lie," said McDuffie. "During the play I was running, saw the receiver's eyes look. Didn't think the ball was coming and I flashed and saw the scoreboard, saw Jameis throw it up, man. Just turned around and was lucky enough to catch the ball."
That's why you always use every resource available to you.