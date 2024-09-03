Trent Williams, 49ers Finally Agree on Contract Extension
The San Francisco 49ers plugged another hole on Tuesday. This time the team agreed to a contract extension with Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.
There were some posts on Instagram overnight showing Williams and his dog getting on a plane for "year 15." The news that the NIners made it official broke early Tuesday morning.
Williams, who had no guarunteed money remaining on his old contract, had been holding out through training camp while the two sides worked on a new deal. Last week the 49ers were able to sign Brandon Aiyuk to a new deal. Now with him and Williams both back on the field San Francisco is at full strength on the eve of the season.
Williams was drafted with the fourth pick in the 2010 NFL draft. The 49ers traded two draft picks for Williams in 2020. The last three seasons he's been All-Pro and the 49ers have played in the NFC championship game.
Last week ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Williams was not happy with the prospect of missing actual games. With a new deal in place he won't have to worry about that as long as he's healthy.
The 49ers open the season on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.