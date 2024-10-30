Trevon Diggs Had Classy Gift for Cowboys Reporter After Postgame Confrontation
Dallas Cowboys safety Trevon Diggs became one of the internet's main characters when he confronted WFAA reporter Mike Leslie over a social media post last weekend. Diggs was upset about having his effort questioned in the aftermath of a big gain by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle during yet another Dallas loss on Sunday night. And he made no secret about that, declining to speak to other reporters so he could give Leslie a piece of his mind.
The heated exchanged ended, quite comically, with Leslie saying they could talk things through further and Diggs suggesting they talk about "deez nuts."
With a few days to cool off, though, it appears these two can put this dustup in the rearview mirror and go on with their professional relationship thanks to a thoughtful move from Diggs. After speaking with reporters today, Diggs apologized to Leslie for letting his emotions get the best of him and presenting him with the timeless gift of nuts.
If a sincere present that also ties in the comedy of the situation can't fix a problem, then nothing can.
In all seriousness, one has to respect the move from Diggs. Very classy.