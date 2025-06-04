Trevon Diggs Could Lose $500k From Missing Cowboys' OTAs
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could lose $500,000 of his $9 million he's set to earn in his contract in 2025 due to him missing part of the team's OTAs.
Diggs underwent surgery on his left knee back in January, which cut his season early. However, he is currently rehabbing his knee in Miami and not in Dallas. He missed the first two phases of the Cowboys' offseason program and hasn't been present at OTAs the last three weeks.
When signing his five-year, $97 million contract in 2023, it included a base-salary de-escalator clause, which many Cowboys players have in their contracts. This requires Diggs to participate in 84.375% of the offseason program in order to avoid losing $500,000. Although other Cowboys players, like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, have the clause in their contracts, Diggs would be the first player to have the fine enforced if the Cowboys choose to do so, via ESPN's Todd Archer.
Diggs's contract states that he must rehab with the club's training employees in order to reach his attendance at the offseason program. Since he is in Miami instead of Dallas, Diggs is not fulfilling this part of his contract.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones recently said he would prefer for Diggs to be rehabbing with the team in Dallas. It sounds like Diggs is expected to be in attendance at the mandatory minicamp starting June 10-12.
"Our understanding is he's getting the work done and he'll be back in, and we'll get a good look at him next week [at the minicamp]," Jones said, via ESPN.
If Diggs misses the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, he could be fined even more on top of losing the $500,000 of his base salary if he doesn't begin attending the offseason program.