Trevon Diggs Had High Praise for Giants Rookie Malik Nabers
The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants, 21-15, on Thursday night. Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers had another monster game, catching 12 of 15 balls thrown this way for 115 yards. What made this performance even more special than his previous game as the fact that he was facing Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys former All-Pro cornerback.
After the game Diggs had nothing but praise for Nabers saying, "I'm very impressed with him. I'm looking forward to all the battles we're going to have."
Unfortunately, Nabers suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter and the two didn't get to matchup when Daniel Jones was forced to chuck it down the field on every play. Nabers may have actually gotten the ball too much in the game and on his final diving attempt he had trouble getting up on the sideline.
Hopefully, this isn't an issue that lingers for Nabers and he's 100% by the time the teams meet again on Thanksgiving.