Trevor Lawrence Gives Return Timeline for the 2025 Season After Shoulder Surgery

Jaguars fans got some positive news on Wednesday.

Madison Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence speaks to the media at OTAs.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence speaks to the media at OTAs. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was present at the team's OTAs on Wednesday and was even seen throwing the football. This update comes just months after Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in December.

Lawrence gave an update to reporters on Wednesday regarding his return timeline. The quarterback said he expects to be ready by the start of training camp and be a full-go for the 2025 season, via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. This is the positive news Jaguars fans were hoping to hear.

Lawrence suffered the shoulder injury during the Jaguars' Week 9 contest vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended up missing the following two games because of the injury, and it was expected that Lawrence would undergo shoulder surgery at some point.

He waited to have surgery until his season was over, which was earlier than expected after he suffered a concussion in his first game back. It was determined Lawrence would miss the rest of the season.

