Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Expected to Miss Rest of Season After Concussion
After suffering a concussion in Week 13, Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence has officially been placed on injured reserve, according to multiple reports.
Lawrence will now be unavailable for the next four games. With just five games remaining in the year, most are anticipating the move all but officially ends the fourth-year quarterback's season.
Lawrence rushed out of the pocket on Sunday and gave himself up on a slide. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hit Lawrence as he went to the ground, prompting an ensuing brawl between the two teams.
Al-Shaair was suspended for the hit. Previous infractions were cited as part of the reason he was handed a three-game punishment. He apologized publicly to Lawrence.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans seemed to side with Al-Shaair, and Texans GM condemned "bullsh--" character conclusions being drawn against the player for the incident.
For Lawrence and the Jags who sit at 2-10, their attention likely begins to turn to next year.