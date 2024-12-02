Trevor Lawrence Sends Uplifting Message to Fans After Scary Hit vs. Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence exited Sunday's game against the Houston Texans early after ending up on the receiving end of a scary and dangerous hit to the head from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.
While attempting to pick up some yards with his legs during the second quarter, Lawrence began to slide in order to avoid contact near the sideline. Despite Lawrence giving himself up, Al-Shaair dove and hit him head-on with a blatantly illegal hit. Lawrence was carted off the field and Al-Shaair was ejected.
A few hours after the game, Lawrence took to social media to provide an update on his status and thank fans for their well wishes.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out/been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all," wrote Lawrence on X, formerly Twitter.
Lawrence had completed 4-of-10 pass attempts for 41 yards, no touchdowns and an interception before exiting the game shortly before halftime. He was replaced by Mac Jones, who threw for a pair of touchdowns and 235 yards in relief. The Jaguars lost 23–20 and fell to 2–10 on the year.
Fortunately, Lawrence provided an encouraging update for those concerned about his well-being, informing fans that he's resting up at home and is in good spirits.