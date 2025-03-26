SI

Former First Round NFL Draft Quarterback May Be Headed to the CFL

Stephen Douglas

Trey Lance during Week 17 against the Washington Commanders.
Trey Lance during Week 17 against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Trey Lance may be headed to the CFL. The No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft is currently a free agent after spending last the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. While the quarterback carosel has been active in recent weeks, Lance's name has been absent from those conversations.

According to reports, Lance has now been added to the Saskatchewan Roughriders negotiations list, which gives the club exclusive rights to Lance if he decides to head to the CFL. Lance's father, Carlton, played for the Roughriders in the 90's.

The news was first reported by San Francisco 49ers OnSI and has been picked up by ProFootballTalk and TSN's Dave Naylor. The CFL website 3 Down Nation also reported the news.

Lance appeared in eight games for the 49ers in his first two seasons and was traded to the Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Lance did not see the field with the Cowboys until Week 9 of the 2024 season. He started in Week 17 and completed 20-of-34 passes for 244 yards in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Now his time in the NFL may be over.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

