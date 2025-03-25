Will Former 49ers QB Trey Lance Go to the Canadian Football League?
Trey Lance's NFL career might be over. At least for now.
Free agency started two weeks ago and Lance still hasn't signed with an NFL team. It doesn't seem like any team is eager to sign to be their starter or even their backup. He's a soon-to-be 25-year-old project who broke his ankle a few years ago and hasn't played a full season of football since 2019.
In retrospect, Lance should have stayed in college, transferred schools and developed much more before he declared for the Draft. Instead, he entered the NFL having thrown just 318 passes in college. Now, his NFL career might be done after having thrown just 143 passes combined for the 49ers and the Cowboys.
Which means Lance has thrown a grand total of 461 passes since high school. He's not experienced enough to play quarterback in the NFL. He wouldn't even be an effective backup. That's why he was the Cowboys' third-stringer the past two seasons.
That doesn't mean Lance is hopeless. He still has lots of talent -- he simply hasn't been developed properly. And he won't be developed properly in practice. The only way he'll reach his full potential is by playing real games, and he probably won't get that opportunity in the NFL.
That's why Lance should play in the Canadian Football League. He'd finally get an opportunity to play and show the NFL in general and the 49ers in particular that they were crazy to give up on him before he ever had a chance to grow and prove himself. And he'll show how much he loves football and what serious competitor.
This route worked for Jeff Garcia once upon a time. It will work for Lance as well if he's actually good.
Bet on yourself, Trey. Go to Canada.