Troy Aikman Questions Jerry Jones’s Claim That the Cowboys Made a Trade
Jerry Jones and Stephen A. Smith had a big day together. The ESPN host sat in Jones's suite at AT&T Stadium during Monday Night Football until things got awkward and it became apparent the Cowboys were going to have one of those nights and he quickly bounced.
Earlier in the day, Jones appeared on Smith's Sirius XM radio show and claimed that the Cowboys had already made a trade ahead of the deadline. Via ESPN:
"We certainly have made a trade, and we may make a couple more trades before that deadline," Jones told Smith. "We've made one. We possibly could make two more, and I'm going to wait and let you read about that when we send the papers in tomorrow."
Despite what Jones said, no deal or deals were announced by the time ESPN's pregame show started. That's when former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman seemed to express doubt that there was actually a deal done.
"Do I think Micah Parsons would have made a difference? Absolutely," said Aikman. "Now, would that change their record that much? I don't know. He is a difference maker, but those guys aren't typically available so i don't know that they can bring in somebody like him. I don't know what that move is. I don't know who it might be. I think it's interesting that you announce there's a trade, but you're not gonna announce who it is. You know. What do they have to give up and what exactly does that look like? I guess we'll all be evaluating that tomorrow sometime."
As of halftime of the Cowboys game against the Cardinals, no details about any sort of trade have surfaced.