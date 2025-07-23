Tua Tagovailoa Details Status of Relationship With Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill is back for his third season with the Miami Dolphins despite appearing to take himself out of the team's final game last year and saying opening the door for an exit. He'll once again catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa as Mike McDaniel faces a lot of pressure to bring the organization its first playoff victory since 2000.
The southpaw quarterback was asked about rebuilding his relationship with Hill during Wednesday's minicamp. He could have said the past is in the past and moved on to the next topic. Instead he offered a thoughtful explanation for the challenges to overcome.
"When you say something like that you don't just come back with 'my bad,'" Tagovailoa said. "You gotta work that relationship up. He's working on himself."
“I think there’s a lot more vulnerability with Tyreek,” Tagovailoa added, per Pro Football Talk. “He’s conversating a lot more with the guys, not just about football, but about things off the field, being vulnerable about some of the things people know about his personal life and things of that nature. I think that’s the first step toward him building true relationships and a real connection with a lot of the guys in there. Everyone knows what he can do on the field, everyone respects what he can do on the field, but I think he’s still trying to figure things out for himself as well, the man he wants to be — and he’s not too young. Everybody makes mistakes, it’s just, some people, they’re in the spotlight and their deals get pushed out more than some others. So you’ve just got to cut him some grace. That’s our teammate. We love him, but as a person I think if you get to know him you’ll love him too.”
Getting these two on the same page and finding a way to unlock Hill's potential will be of paramount importance for the Dolphins this year if they want to accomplish their goals. It seems like there's been a lot of thinking done about the situation and how to best move on and grow from it, which could be good news for Miami fans.