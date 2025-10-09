SI

Tua Tagovailoa Gives Honest Response to Fan Criticism Amid Dolphins' Bad Season

The Miami quarterback has a good perspective on blocking out the noise.

Tua and the Dolphins are just 1-4 to begin the year.
The 2025 NFL season has not gone the Dolphins' way. Between a 1-4 record, a coach seemingly on the hot seat, and Tua Tagovailoa not playing up to his standards, it's slowly starting to feel like the end of an era in Miami.

Through it all, however, the quarterback has done his best to block out the outside noise. On Wednesday, ahead of his team's matchup against the Chargers this Sunday, Tagovailoa was asked about the criticism he and his team have received from fans—and relayed a unique perspective about how he handles it.

"I would say it hasn't been as difficult this year," he explained. "Just because, as I've said in prior interviews, I'm not on social media—like I don't have any of that. And then outside of that, I go home, I see my kids, whether I throw five picks or five touchdowns, we win the game or lose the game, I get to come home to my kids who are happy to see me every time."

It's certainly a good mindset to have when all eyes are on you as the franchise quarterback.

For what it's worth, Tagovailoa does have quite the financial stranglehold over the Dolphins aftersigning a four-year, $212 million contract extension last summer. So whichever way it ultimately goes for his future in Miami, at least he has a loving family—and a large pile of cash—to fall back on.

