Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 2
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends Week 2
1. Trey McBride vs. Panthers
2. Brock Bowers vs. Chargers (Mon.)
3. Sam LaPorta vs. Bears
4. Travis Kelce vs. Eagles
5. T.J. Hockenson vs. Falcons
6. Tyler Warren vs. Broncos
7. Mark Andrews vs. Browns
8. Jake Ferguson vs. Giants
9. Dallas Goedert at Chiefs
10. Hunter Henry at Dolphins
Week 2 Start ‘Em Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Mark Andrews vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Andrews posted a huge stinker last week, as he scored just 1.5 points in a loss to the Bills. Still, it’s tough to sit him in a plus matchup versus the Browns. Their defense has allowed a tight end to score 11-plus points in each of their last three games dating back to last season. What’s more, Andrews has scored 14-plus points in three of his last four games against this AFC North opponent.
Start ‘Em
Tyler Warren vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Warren is a solid breakout candidate in his rookie year, and he proved it in Week 1 with seven catches (nine targets), 76 yards and 14.9 fantasy points. While this week’s matchup against the Broncos is tougher than the opener, Warren clearly has the trust (and a rapport) with Daniel Jones. Also, Denver has given up 18-plus points to two tight ends in their last six games since last season.
Jake Ferguson vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ferguson scored a modest 7.3 points in last week’s loss to the Eagles, but he was targeted six times and caught five passes in the game. I like his matchup against the Giants, who allowed a touchdown to Zach Ertz last week and has given up 24.5 points to Ferguson in their last two meetings. At a thin position, the veteran should be seen as a potential top-12 tight end this weekend.
Dallas Goedert at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert was the Eagles' best pass catcher in Week 1, catching seven passes (seven targets) and scoring 11.4 points in a win over the Cowboys. I’d keep him active this week too, as the veteran faces a Chiefs' defense that’s allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends since last season. What’s more, this unit has allowed 109 catches to the position in that time … that’s tied for third most.
More Starts
- David Njoku at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Hunter Henry at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Brenton Strange at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Kyle Pitts Sr. at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Pitts Sr. put up a nice stat line in the opener with seven catches and 12.9 fantasy points. That was against the Buccaneers, however, a team he has had success against in the past. This week, he faces a tougher matchup in a game against the Vikings. Dating back to last season, their defense has allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends. Unless Drake London is out, I’d beware Pitts Sr. in this battle.
Sit ‘Em
Colston Loveland at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Loveland enters his rookie season with high expectations. However, it’s tough to start him this week against the Lions. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns to tight ends dating back to last season, and Loveland appears to still be second on the depth chart behind Cole Kmet. What’s more, he was limited to playing in two tight end sets last week.
Cade Otton at Texans (Mon. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC): Otton played a full complement of snaps last week, but he was held to just three targets and no catches against the Falcons. He has now failed to score more than 8.5 points in all but one of his six games, and he’ll have a tough Monday night matchup in Houston. Since the start of last season, the tight end position has averaged just 39.8 receiving yards per game against their defense.
Dalton Schultz vs. Buccaneers (Mon. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC): Schultz was held to 5.8 fantasy points last week, and he’s now failed to score double digits in all but one of his last 18 games dating back to last season. While a foot injury suffered by teammate Cade Stover could mean more snaps and targets this week, Schultz simply can’t be trusted as more than a dart throw in tight end premium leagues at this point in his career.
More Sits
- Tucker Kraft vs. Commanders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Juwan Johnson vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Mike Gesicki vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)