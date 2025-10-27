Tucker Kraft Gave Jordan Love the Ultimate Compliment After Packers Beat Steelers
The Packers took care of business in Pittsburgh on Sunday night, beating the Steelers 35-25 to improve to 5-1-1 on the 2025 season.
There was an added layer to this one, as the Pack came out victorious over their former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers—who played in Green Bay for 18 seasons before being traded to the Jets in April of 2023. Rodgers is, of course, an integral part of the franchise's storied signal-caller history, having taken over under center after Brett Favre's (first) retirement in 2007 and handing the torch to Jordan Love in '23.
Speaking of Love, his tight end Tucker Kraft paid him the ultimate compliment after Sunday night's win:
“When you’re talking about the Favre to Rodgers to Love," he said, noting the team's longtime QB lineage, "Jordan has stepped up and fulfilled his end of the bargain.”
While this is certainly high praise for the 26-year-old, Love has been outstanding to begin the '25 campaign, throwing 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions while notching career highs in completion percentage (70.9%) and passer rating (112.8).
Said praise was also pretty easy for Kraft to relay, given the performance he put together on Sunday.
Tucker Kraft tallied career-high stat line in Packers' win over Steelers
Kraft put on an absolute show—on National Tight Ends day, no less—against the Steelers on Sunday night. The South Dakota State alum hauled in seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs, while helping the Packers notch their fifth win of the season.
On the season, Kraft now leads Green Bay in yards (469), receptions (30), and touchdowns (6), and has become the ultimate security blanket for Love in coach Matt LeFleur's offense.
The Packers return home in Week 9, as they're set to welcome the Panthers to Lambeau Field next Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.