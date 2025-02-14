SI

Two People Shot Near Eagles' Super Bowl Parade, per Police

The victims are said to be in stable condition.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles fans on the street during the Super Bowl parade on Feb. 14, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles fans on the street during the Super Bowl parade on Feb. 14, 2025. / Daniella Heminghaus / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two women were shot in the leg near the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade on Friday afternoon, police say. Both are in stable condition.

The incident occurred close to Ben Franklin Parkway, but other details—including where exactly the shooting occurred on the Parkway, at what time it occurred, and whether the women knew the assailant—are still unclear, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore, the two women—who looked to be in their 20s—were shot by a man in an Eagles jersey following an argument. Authorities do not know at this time what the argument was about, and a law enforcement source told the Inquirer that the two victims did not know one another.

The incident follows the tragedy at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last year, when a shooting left one person dead and approximately two dozen others injured.

Brigid Kennedy
