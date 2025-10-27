Tyler Lockett Reuniting With Pete Carroll, Geno Smith After Being Released by Titans
We've got a reunion on our hands in Sin City.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett is set to sign with the Raiders on Monday, re-joining coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith—both of whom he overlapped with during his time in Seattle.
Lockett requested, and was granted, his release from the woeful Titans last week.
The 33-year-old spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks, playing under Carroll for all 10 while catching passes from Smith for the better part of three. He was named a First-team All-Pro as a returner as a rookie in 2015, and notched four-straight 1,000-plus yard seasons with the club from 2019 to '22.
The Raiders will look for Lockett to create a spark in an otherwise stagnant offense. Through seven games, they're is averaging just 14.7 points per game (2nd worst in the NFL) while Smith is tied for the league lead in interceptions thrown with 10.
Following a much-needed Week 8 bye, the Raiders are back at it this coming Sunday as they'll host the Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.