Tyler Shough's Dog Adorably Joined Celebration After He Was Drafted by Saints
They say a dog is a man's best friend. Well, that sentiment was on full display during the second round of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday.
With the No. 40 overall pick in the NFL draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, to the elation of his family and friends, who were with him in Scottsdale, Ariz., to celebrate the moment after he received the call from New Orleans' brass.
As the room erupted into excited cheers, Shough rose out of his seat, with his dog jumping up and down to excitedly join the celebration. When Shough embraced his wife, his dog adorably joined in on the hug.
Moments later, Shough's dog, Murphy, was already sporting a Saints bandanna on. Did she know?
"We had one for every team," Shough said. "We were prepared."
And Murphy was prepared to celebrate! We don't deserve dogs.