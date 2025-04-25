Saints Surprise by Taking Tyler Shough As Third QB in NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints drafted a quarterback in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, but their selection may have surprised some people. The Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick on Friday night.
Shough became the third quarterback off the board in this year's draft behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and No. 25 pick Jaxson Dart. Fans are still waiting for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to find his NFL landing spot.
The Saints will use Shough as a security blanket as they await to hear Derek Carr's injury update regarding his shoulder injury that could put his 2025 season in jeopardy. Spencer Rattler, who was last year's fifth-round pick by the Saints, is currently the backup quarterback to Carr. Now, the Saints will have another quarterback on the roster to help out while Carr recovers.
Shough finished his sixth college season, and single season with Louisville, in 2024, completing 62.7% of his passes for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Cardinals finished 8–4 with Shough as the starter.