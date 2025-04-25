SI

Saints Surprise by Taking Tyler Shough As Third QB in NFL Draft

The Louisville quarterback will serve as a backup to Derek Carr as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Madison Williams

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough throws a pass during Pro Day.
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough throws a pass during Pro Day. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints drafted a quarterback in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, but their selection may have surprised some people. The Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick on Friday night.

Shough became the third quarterback off the board in this year's draft behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and No. 25 pick Jaxson Dart. Fans are still waiting for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to find his NFL landing spot.

The Saints will use Shough as a security blanket as they await to hear Derek Carr's injury update regarding his shoulder injury that could put his 2025 season in jeopardy. Spencer Rattler, who was last year's fifth-round pick by the Saints, is currently the backup quarterback to Carr. Now, the Saints will have another quarterback on the roster to help out while Carr recovers.

Shough finished his sixth college season, and single season with Louisville, in 2024, completing 62.7% of his passes for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Cardinals finished 8–4 with Shough as the starter.

More NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL