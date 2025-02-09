Tyreek Hill Admits First Impression of QB Patrick Mahomes Was Painfully Wrong
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a longtime teammate of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and had nothing but good things to say about his former quarterback ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
But, as Hill admitted, he didn't always believe that Mahomes would be an elite quarterback.
In fact, when Hill saw Mahomes as a rookie, he thought just the opposite.
"When he first came to the Chiefs, I was like 'this guy's gonna be a--!'" Hill admitted to SI. "And what do you know? I was completely wrong. When you see his arm talent, and you see a guy that can throw the ball about 85 yards, that's when you kinda know that this guy's different. And he's doing it off his back foot."
Hill became one of the league's top receiving targets with Mahomes and the Chiefs, as he caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in six seasons in Kansas City. He won Super Bowl LIV in a Chiefs uniform as well, his only title to date as a professional.