Tyreek Hill's Agent Addresses WR's Comments Indicating Time With Dolphins Is Over
Tyreek Hill might not want out of Miami after all.
The Dolphins star receiver made headlines Sunday following Miami's 32–20 season-ending loss to the New York Jets by talking about his career in South Beach in the past tense and directly saying, "I'm out, bro."
Drew Rosenhaus, who has served as Hill's agent since 2017, clarified his client's feelings during an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
"Throw out the comments after the game. You're emotional," Rosenhaus said. "The guys on the team know Tyreek is a competitor, he's there for them. We represent 13 guys on this team and not one of them has a complaint about Tyreek."
Hill had a down year for his standards in 2024, registering 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. It marked the first time he didn't eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2019, his fourth year in the NFL when he was limited to 12 games due to a shoulder injury.
Rosenhaus said Thursday that Hill broke his wrist during training camp and toughed it out throughout the year despite doctors warning him it would be painful.
"This hampered him all year long; he deserves a lot of credit," Rosenhaus said. "Tyreek is very passionate. Anyone I've ever represented that was great is passionate. They cared. What you see from Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win. It's not good enough for him not to make the playoffs."
Hill has two years remaining on his contract with Miami and will take up $28.7 million against the salary cap next season. If he's not traded first, that is.