Tyreek Hill Tweets Four-Word Response to Bodycam Footage Release

Hill has responded to the body camera footage of his traffic stop.

Ryan Phillips

Hill racked up 130 yards receiving and a touchdown in Week 1 after being detained by police before the game.
Tyreek Hill wants change.

The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver tweeted a simple response after body camera footage of his traffic stop from Sunday was released to the public.

Hill was stopped on his way to the Dolphins' Week 1 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars for speeding and reckless driving. He wound up in handcuffs on the ground after an incident with the officers who stopped them.

After the footage was released, Hill took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted, "Let's make a change."

The incident escalated quickly after Hill was pulled over.

Hill wound up being released shortly after he was detained and played in Sunday's game. The union representing the Miami-Dad police officers involved claimed Hill was "uncooperative" during the traffic stop.

Hill had an excellent game despite the traffic stop. He caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

