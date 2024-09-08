SI

Tyreek Hill Celebrates TD With Handcuff Move Hours After Being Detained by Police

The Dolphins receiver was handcuffed outside of Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates a touchdown with a handcuff celebration with his teammate Jaylen Waddle.
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates a touchdown with a handcuff celebration with his teammate Jaylen Waddle. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill scored a huge 80-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and he chose a topical celebration after scoring.

Before Sunday's game, Hill was detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium because of a driving violation. He was handcuffed and put facedown on the ground by the police, but he was still able to play in the Week 1 game.

So, when Hill celebrated his monster touchdown score, he broke into a "handcuff" movement. The CBS broadcast unfortunately began to cut off the celebration when he started to put his hands behind his back to mimic the handcuffing. Here's a glimpse at the celebration.

Here's a video from a fan view.

It was later reported by ESPN's Jeff Darlington that Hill was cited for reckless driving. Then, he got into a verbal altercation with a police officer after he was pulled over. That's when Hill was placed in handcuffs.

