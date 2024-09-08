Tyreek Hill Celebrates TD With Handcuff Move Hours After Being Detained by Police
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill scored a huge 80-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and he chose a topical celebration after scoring.
Before Sunday's game, Hill was detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium because of a driving violation. He was handcuffed and put facedown on the ground by the police, but he was still able to play in the Week 1 game.
So, when Hill celebrated his monster touchdown score, he broke into a "handcuff" movement. The CBS broadcast unfortunately began to cut off the celebration when he started to put his hands behind his back to mimic the handcuffing. Here's a glimpse at the celebration.
Here's a video from a fan view.
It was later reported by ESPN's Jeff Darlington that Hill was cited for reckless driving. Then, he got into a verbal altercation with a police officer after he was pulled over. That's when Hill was placed in handcuffs.