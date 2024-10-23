Tyreek Hill Has NSFW Message for Fantasy Players Amid Possible Tua Tagovailoa Return
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return this weekend vs. the Arizona Cardinals after being out since Sept. 12, when he suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills.
He returned to practice on Wednesday, opening up the possibility of him playing in Sunday's game.
Tagovailoa's return specifically hyped wide receiver Tyreek Hill up when speaking to media after practice. The Dolphins have gone 1-3 in Tagovailoa's absence, and Hill is ready to land back in the winning category on the field and in fantasy football.
He had a not-safe-for-work message for all the fantasy football owners that have him in their league.
“We’re back, baby!" Hill said. "Strike up the f------ band. We’re back, baby. Start me this week. Let’s go.”
Through six games, Hill has caught 24 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown, numbers that he's not used to seeing this early in the season. He's on pace to fall short of 1,000 yards this season, which is something he's accomplished the last four years in a row.
Hill's best game this season came in Week 1 when Tagovailoa was still playing. He caught seven passes for 130 yards, his only 100-yard game of the season. He scored his only touchdown of the year so far in that game, too.