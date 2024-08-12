Tyreek Hill Says He'd Beat Noah Lyles in Race While Dismissing Super Bowl Claims

6x All Pro and SB Champ Tyreek Hill responds to Noah Lyles comments about Super Bowl winners not being "World Champs"... 👀🔊



"Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that's track... I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race)." @cheetah @heykayadams @MiamiDolphins… pic.twitter.com/E6zQ9EgEBX