Tyreek Hill Says He'd Beat Noah Lyles in Race While Dismissing Super Bowl Claims
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill took Noah Lyles's bait and fired back at the Olympic 100-meter champion.
During an interview Monday with Kay Adams, Hill was quick to dismiss Lyles previous comments about world championships. Last August, Lyles criticized NBA championship teams for claiming they were world champions. He said, "You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head. World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong, I love the U.S., at times, but that ain't the world."
By extension, that quote would apply to any American sports championship team, including Super Bowl champions. Adams asked Hill what he thought about those comments and Hill shot back. He said, "Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that's track ... I would beat Noah in a race."
We might have a budding rivalry here.
Hill is considered one of the fastest players in the NFL, but he was also a track star in high school and college. He ran a 9.98 in the 100 meters in junior college and also won a bronze medal in the 200 meters at the World Junior Championships in 2012.
Lyles is coming off winning the 100 meters at the 2024 Summer Olympics, while also earning bronze in the 200 meters despite having COVID. He's the biggest star in track and field right now.
Hill and Lyles developing this kind of rivalry would be great. A race between the two of them would generate serious interest. Here's hoping it happens.