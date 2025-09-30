Tyreek Hill Was Surprisingly All Smiles While Being Carted Off Field After Leg Injury
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field on Monday night after suffering a gruesome lower leg injury in the second half of his team's contest against the Jets. After catching a pass along the sideline from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Hill was tackled before being rolled up on by safety Malachi Moore.
The team officially ruled the pass catcher out with a knee injury, and he is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Hill, to his credit, was shockingly able to take the injury in stride. While he was being carted to the locker room by Miami's training staff, he was seen waving to Dolphins fans in the Hard Rock Stadium crowd as he somehow managed to smile from ear to ear.
Check it out:
Whether he was in shock, accepting the severity of the injury, or simply smiling through the pain is hard to say—but Hill's joy was certainly different from anything that's typically seen from a player actively being carted off the field.