Tyreek Hill to 'Have Conversation' on Potential Retirement After Devastating Injury
Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill doesn't yet know whether he will continue to play pro football following his season-ending knee injury.
Hill, during an appearance on his former teammate Terron Armstead's podcast The Set With T. Stead, said he plans to "have a conversation" with his family regarding his potential retirement.
"At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment," Hill said. "I'm happy with the career that I've had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically.
"I'm at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven't had time to live in the moment."
What injury did Tyreek Hill suffer?
During the Dolphins' 27–21 Week 4 win over the Jets, Hill went down in the third quarter after catching a 10-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As Hill was tackled out of bounds, his left leg twisted awkwardly underneath him. Hill's leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field. The Dolphins star wideout, to the amazement of fans and his coach Mike McDaniel, maintained a positive attitude and was smiling and waving to fans at Hard Rock Stadium as he was carted off the field. After the game, McDaniel told reporters that Hill had dislocated his left knee. Further testing showed that Hill had also torn multiple ligaments in his left knee, including his ACL. Hill on Sept. 30 underwent surgery.
Why was Tyreek Hill smiling after the injury?
Hill explained what he was thinking in the moments immediately after suffering the gruesome injury.
"When I got tackled, I immediately tried to get up... I'd seen that my leg was crooked," Hill said. "I immediately started laughing because I've been able to play this game for 10 years, really my whole entire life, and I've been blessed with great talents and great gifts. The amount of support I get from my family, it's amazing.
"So I really wasn't even thinking about the injury. I was thinking about the great times I've had playing this game. And just, me being in Miami—it all came full circle... I was just happy, because I'm always trying to find the good in everything.
"I get time to think about my kids. I get time to travel. I get time to really just sit down and enjoy my life and not always train..."
Hill is under contract with the Dolphins through the 2026 season. He is due to be paid a base salary of $29.9 million, $11 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in March of '26. In 10 NFL seasons, Hill has eclipsed 1,000 yards six times, peaking with 1,799 yards receiving in an All-Pro campaign with Miami in '23. Hill won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, has been selected to eight Pro Bowls and is a five-time All-Pro.