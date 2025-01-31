Tyreek Hill Explains Why He’s Torn on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Winning Super Bowl
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill will be watching his former Kansas City Chiefs teammates from afar as they look to accomplish what has never been done in history in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles this February.
It may be the best example of the millennial slang term, “FOMO,” in the NFL in recent years after Hill left Kansas City three seasons ago in a blockbuster trade.
Hill revealed that he was torn about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs potentially clinching the three-peat this year, but not for the reasons you might expect.
“I wanna see Pat three-peat, I do,” Hill said in a TikTok video by Complex Sports. “I really wanna see Pat three-peat but also, I got some friends on the Philadelphia Eagles man. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he’s a buddy of mine, A.J. Brown, I wanna see him ball out obviously. So I just wanna see a good game man.”
“Dang, I do wanna see Pat three-peat,” Hill added at the end, just for good measure.
Hill won one ring with the Chiefs in 2019 and followed that up with back-to-back 1,200-yard receiving campaigns. Wary of giving Hill a massive long-term deal, however, Kansas City traded the All-Pro wideout to the Dolphins before the 2022 season and hasn’t looked back since.
Hill may have looked back once or twice, most recently drumming up controversy over his blunt comments about leaving the Dolphins after the team’s season-finale loss earlier this month. Miami failed to make the playoffs this year and was knocked out in the wild-card round in each of the last two postseasons.
Yet, even with the Dolphins’ playoff woes of late, Hill at least seems to be a good sport about seeing his former team reach the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years.