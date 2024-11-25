Miami's Tyreek Hill Trolls Tua Tagovailoa After Another Quiet Game vs. Patriots
It's looking like the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have their mojo back after winning three straight games, including Sunday's 34-15 smackdown of the New England Patriots. Tagovailoa threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to running back De'Von Achane, one to TE Jonnu Smith, and one to WR Jaylen Waddle.
Noticeably absent from that list is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has had quite the quiet season compared to years past. Indeed, the speedster hasn't had a 100-yard game since Week 1, and on Sunday, recorded just five catches for 48 yards. From a fantasy perspective, it was also the ninth time Hill failed to reach 15 PPR points this season, per RotoBaller's Jake Walker.
Hill seems to be taking it in stride. On Monday, the wide receiver re-posted a version of the "distracted boyfriend" meme poking fun at the situation and playfully tossing some of the blame for his low production onto Tagovailoa. Hill's caption: "My exact thoughts," followed by the laughing emoji.
Though Waddle had a productive game on Sunday, he also had a slow start, hence the lumping him in with Hill.
It's hard for anyone to complain if the team is winning. And the Dolphins will need to keep it up if they hope to stand a chance of shattering Tagovailoa's cold-weather record against the 8–3 Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.