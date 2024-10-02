Tyreek Hill Explained What He Was Yelling About on Sideline During ‘MNF’ Loss
A moment of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill looking frustrated on the sidelines during the team's 31–12 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night went viral, but the moment wasn't exactly as tense as fans may have though.
Hill clarified what exactly happened on the sidelines during that moment. He wasn't necessarily frustrated with his teammates, he wanted to motivate them to continue doing better.
"I wouldn't refer to it as shouting, that was just me motivating my teammates," Hill said, via David Furones of theSouth Florida Sun Sentinel. "There's no ill-will. ... My teammates know me, I never break down and I never call nobody out in that moment. ... It wasn't frustration, that was just me motivating my teammates."
Some fans thought Hill was frustrated with his performance in Monday's loss. He caught four passes for 23 yards from quarterback Tyler Huntley, who only completed 12 passes for 96 yards.
But, as Hill said, he was motivating some of his teammates on the sidelines, like he said he always does.