Tyrese Haliburton Fired Up Colts Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium
Tyrese Haliburton got Indianapolis Colts fans going during at matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Indiana Pacers star was in attendance sitting near the field. At one point late in the game, Haliburton stood on a barrier and attempted to fire up the crowd. It worked, as Colts fans went nuts seeing him on the big screen.
Video is below.
Haliburton was sitting in Pat McAfee's field suite.
And he posted his own video from the game.
The Colts wound up losing a 29-27 thriller to the Texans but showed some nice flashes. Quarterback Anthony Richardson only completed 9 of 19 passes, but they went for 212 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Several of the throws he completed were mind-blowing.
Indianapolis will need some time to get on the same page, but the Colts look like an exciting squad. Haliburton will have a lot to cheer about moving forward.