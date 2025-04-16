Ultimate NFL Mock Draft: Best Pick Ever at Each Slot No. 1 to No. 224
A 2025 NFL mock draft? Please. Give us a challenge.
How many mock drafts have you already read this season? A dozen? A hundred? Enough to land you in therapy? Get in line.
This isn’t a typical mock draft. In fact, this is either pure lunacy or the definition of mock draft nirvana. Whatever you decide. But here at The MMQB, we decided to pour over the common draft era (since 1967), looking at every year to figure out a simple answer to a complex question …
If every player in that time period were made available in a single draft, but only at their actual draft slot, who would be selected above their peers?
Of course, there are a few ground rules:
- As noted above, the player must be drafted in their original draft position. For example, Tom Brady can’t go No. 1. He must be selected at No. 199.
- We’re using the current seven-round format, which was adopted in 1994. And we’ll put 32 picks in every round, even though that wasn’t the case until 2002.
- No compensatory picks. We’re not getting into that nonsense.
- This is purely based on their on-field performance. Nothing off-field is considered.
- For the first round, we’ve listed Hall of Famers (and surefire future Hall of Famers) as honorable mention.
- Players are listed with the teams that drafted them.
All right, enough preamble. Let’s put every other mock draft to shame.
Round 1
1. Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts (1998)
Of all the No. 1 picks in the common draft era, Manning is the best. He was a five-time MVP, a seven-time first-team All-Pro and won two Super Bowls. He holds the single-season records for most passing yards (5,477) and passing touchdowns (55). He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer as well, after winning two Super Bowls and reaching four between his time with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
Honorable mention: O.J. Simpson (1969); Terry Bradshaw (1970); Lee Roy Selmon (1976); Earl Campbell (1978); John Elway (1983); Bruce Smith (1985); Troy Aikman (1989); Orlando Pace (1997); Myles Garrett (2017)
2. Lawrence Taylor, LB, New York Giants (1981)
Taylor has a case as the greatest NFL player of all time. He’s a member of the NFL’s official 75th and 100th anniversary teams, the last defensive player to win NFL MVP (1986) and was named a first-team All-Pro eight times. He also helped revolutionize the sport, forcing offenses to create new packages and formations to block him. Taylor finished his career as a first-ballot Hall of Famer with 142 sacks (132.5 official) and two Super Bowl rings.
Honorable mention: Randy White (1975); Tony Dorsett (1977); Eric Dickerson (1983); Marshall Faulk (1994); Tony Boselli (1995); Julius Peppers (2002); Saquon Barkley (2018)
3. Anthony Munoz, OT, Cincinnati Bengals (1980)
Munoz hasn’t played in more than 30 years, and he remains the standard for left tackles. Drafted by Cincinnati in 1980, Munoz helped the Bengals rise from obscurity into an AFC power, reaching two Super Bowls during his career. The former USC star made 11 Pro Bowls, was a nine-time first-team All-Pro and earned a spot on the 1980s all-decade team before entering Canton on the first ballot.
Honorable mention: Barry Sanders (1989); Cortez Kennedy (1990); Andre Johnson (2003); Larry Fitzgerald (2004); Joe Thomas (2007)
4. Walter Payton, RB, Chicago Bears (1975)
The man they called Sweetness has an argument as the best running back ever to play. Taken out of Jackson State, Payton became the epicenter of Chicago’s offense for the next 13 seasons. When he retired, he held the all-time record for rushing yards (16,726) and rushing touchdowns (110), while also being named MVP, a five-time first-team All-Pro and a member of both the 1970s and ’80s all-decade teams.
Honorable mention: Joe Greene (1969); John Hannah (1973); Dan Hampton (1979); Derrick Thomas (1989); Jonathan Ogden (1996); Charles Woodson (1998); Trent Williams (2010)
5. Deion Sanders, CB, Atlanta Falcons (1989)
Sanders is one of the defining players of his generation, earning 1994 Defensive Player of the Year with the San Francisco 49ers while winning the first of his two Super Bowl rings that season. Known as Prime Time, Sanders was the dominant, shutdown corner of the 1990s, earning eight Pro Bowl berths, becoming a six-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the ’90s all-decade team before earning induction into the Hall of Fame.
Honorable mention: Mike Haynes (1976); Junior Seau (1990); LaDainian Tomlinson (2001); Khalil Mack (2014)
6. Walter Jones, OT, Seattle Seahawks (1997)
This was one of the toughest choices because of the quality of options, but Jones tops the list. He became a cornerstone for Seattle over the course of his 12-year career, getting the nod for six All-Pro teams along with nine Pro Bowls. Ultimately, Jones was named to the 2000s all-decade team and became a Hall of Famer in 2014.
Honorable mention: John Riggins (1971); James Lofton (1978); Jim Covert (1983); Tim Brown (1988); Julio Jones (2011)
7. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (2007)
Peterson was a Heisman Trophy runner-up as a freshman for the Oklahoma Sooners and only got better after entering the NFL. He won MVP honors in 2012, rushing for 2,097 yards after tearing his ACL the year before. By the end of his 15-year career, Peterson had rushed for 14,918 yards, which still ranks fifth all time. Once eligible, Peterson is a great bet to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Honorable mention: Sterling Sharpe (1988); Champ Bailey (1999); Josh Allen (2018)
8. Ronnie Lott, S, San Francisco 49ers (1981)
Lott defined what it was to be a safety in the 1980s. As a rookie, he helped lead the 49ers to a dramatic turnaround, going from six wins to 13 before winning Super Bowl XVI over the Bengals. For his career, Lott played 14 seasons between the Niners, Los Angeles Raiders and New York Jets, was named to six first-team All-Pro selections and earned a spot on the ’80s and ’90s all-decade teams. He was toughness personified and went into Canton on the first try.
Honorable mention: Larry Csonka (1968); Mike Munchak (1982); Willie Roaf (1993); Christian McCaffrey (2017)
9. Bruce Matthews, OL, Houston Oilers (1983)
Matthews is one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time, and he’s also one of the most versatile. The former USC star played center, guard and tackle, racking up an incredible 14 Pro Bowls and seven first-team All-Pro nominations while playing 19 years for the Oilers and Tennessee Titans. Outside of 1987, he also never missed a game.
Honorable mention: Brian Urlacher (2000); Tyron Smith (2011); Luke Kuechly (2012)
10. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (2017)
Mahomes is the midst of authoring one of the finest careers ever witnessed. Only 29 years old, Mahomes is a two-time MVP, three-time Super Bowl MVP and a two-time first-team All-Pro. He’s also one of just three players in league history to win both of those awards multiple times, joining Joe Montana and Tom Brady. Additionally, Mahomes has thrown for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the same season (2018), a feat only matched by Peyton Manning.
Honorable mention: Marcus Allen (1982); Rod Woodson (1987); Jerome Bettis (1993)
11. J.J Watt, DE, Houston Texans (2011)
For the better part of a decade, Watt was the best defensive player on earth. Playing the bulk of his 12-year career with the Texans, Watt was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time first-team All-Pro and registered 114.5 sacks before walking away after his age-33 season with the Arizona Cardinals. Undoubtedly, he’ll waltz into Canton on the first ballot when eligible.
Honorable mention: Michael Irvin (1988); Ben Roethlisberger (2004); DeMarcus Ware (2005); Patrick Willis (2007)
12. Warren Sapp, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1995)
Sapp was drafted into the ultimate losing franchise in the Buccaneers, a team that hadn’t enjoyed a winning season since 1982. However, when both he and Derrick Brooks arrived as first-rounders in ’95, things began to change. During his 13-year career (nine in Tampa Bay), Sapp was a Defensive Player of the Year and a six-time All-Pro, totaling 96.5 career sacks. He’s arguably one of the five best defensive tackles of all time.
Honorable mention: None
13. Aaron Donald, DT, St. Louis Rams (2014)
Speaking of the best-ever defensive tackles, Donald tops that list. Suiting up for 10 years with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, Donald played like a man on easy mode in Madden. The University of Pittsburgh product was an eight-time first-team All-Pro while making the Pro Bowl every year he played. In 2021, he led the Rams to their first Super Bowl win in Los Angeles, posting 12.5 sacks (of the 111 for his career).
Honorable mention: Franco Harris (1972); Kellen Winslow (1979); Tony Gonzalez (1997)
14. Darrelle Revis, CB, New York Jets (2007)
Much like Deion Sanders in the decade before him, Revis defined his generation as a cover corner. He was named a three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler before leaving the Jets after the 2012 season. However, Revis showed his skills by playing for three teams over the next three years (including an eventual return to the Jets), and reaching the Pro Bowl with each, plus another first-team All-Pro and a win in Super Bowl XLIX with the Patriots.
Honorable mention: Randy Gradishar (1974); Jim Kelly (1983)
15. Alan Page, DT, Minnesota Vikings (1967)
Page was at the center of Minnesota’s Purple People Eaters in the 1960s and ’70s, and was the best of them all. The former Notre Dame standout was named MVP in 1971, and remains one of only two defensive players to ever earn the honor. He was also a nine-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro, while notching an unofficial 148.5 sacks before going into the Hall of Fame.
Honorable mention: None
16. Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco 49ers (1985)
Rice is the most dominant player at any position, ever. Taken out of Mississippi Valley State in 1985, Rice paired first with Joe Montana and then with Steve Young to produce incomprehensible numbers. By the time he retired after his 20-year career, Rice held nearly untouchable records for catches (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), receiving touchdowns (197) and total touchdowns (207). He’s also a 10-time first-team All-Pro, a 13-time Pro Bowler and a member of both the 1980s and ’90s all-decade teams.
Honorable mention: Troy Polamalu (2003)
17. Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas Cowboys (1990)
One spot after seeing the all-time receiving leader, we see the all-time rushing leader. Smith was a virtuoso with the ball in his hands, rushing for 18,355 yards and 164 touchdowns, largely behind the Great Wall of Dallas. In the 1990s, Smith won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys and was named to eight Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro units, while also taking home the ’93 MVP.
Honorable mention: Gene Upshaw (1967); Steve Hutchinson (2001)
18. Art Monk, WR, Washington (1980)
Monk is one of the more underrated players from the 1980s. A three-time Super Bowl champion with Washington, the former Syracuse standout played on a run-first offense for much of his career. Still, Monk was a three-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro and amassed 12,721 receiving yards over his 16-year career, earning Hall of Fame status in 2008.
Honorable mention: None
19. Marvin Harrison, WR, Indianapolis Colts (1996)
Paired with Peyton Manning for most of his career, Harrison is one of the NFL’s most prolific all-time receivers. Another Syracuse product, Harrison caught 1,102 passes for 14,580 receiving yards and 128 touchdowns, ranking fifth, ninth and fifth, respectively. All told, Harrison was an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro, a member of the 2000s all-decade team and a Super Bowl XLI champion before becoming a Hall of Famer.
Honorable mention: Roger Wehrli (1969); Randall McDaniel (1988)
20. Jack Youngblood, DE, Los Angeles Rams (1971)
Youngblood is largely remembered for playing much of the 1979 playoffs with a broken leg, but he’s so much more. The defensive end enjoyed a brilliant 14-year career with the Rams, totaling an unofficial 151.5 career sacks. He was also a five-time first-team All-Pro and was named the 1975 Defensive Player of the Year by the UPI.
Honorable mention: Steve Atwater (1989)
21. Randy Moss, WR, Minnesota Vikings (1998)
At his apex, perhaps no receiver was more dominant on the perimeter, save for Jerry Rice. Moss had 10 seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards, led the NFL in receiving touchdowns five times (including a single-season record 23 on the famed 2007 Patriots) and was a four-time first-team All-Pro. He also earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, helping the Vikings go 15–1 in 1998. With 15,292 receiving yards, Moss ranks fourth all time.
Honorable mention: Lynn Swann (1974)
22. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (2020)
Jefferson is the youngest of the six active players to earn a spot in the first round of this exercise. Coming from one of college football’s best-ever offenses at LSU, he was an instant force with the Vikings. In only five seasons, Jefferson has totaled two first-team All-Pro nods and was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year with 128 catches for 1,809 yards, both league-leading figures.
Honorable mention: None
23. Ozzie Newsome, TE, Cleveland Browns (1978)
Newsome was at the forefront of evolving the tight end position into the way we see it played today. Drafted out of Alabama, he became a 13-year mainstay with the Browns, hauling in 662 catches for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns. Throughout his Hall of Fame career, Newsome was a five-time All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 1980s all-decade team.
Honorable mention: Ray Guy (1973); Ty Law (1995)
24. Ed Reed, S, Baltimore Ravens (2002)
Next up is someone Newsome drafted when he became general manager of the Ravens. Reed was a standout at the University of Miami and transformed into arguably the greatest free safety of all time. Reed was the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time first-team All-Pro, a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He also posted 64 interceptions and 1,590 return yards off them, an all-time record.
Honorable mention: Aaron Rodgers (2005)
25. Stanley Morgan, WR, New England Patriots (1977)
This is the only draft slot in the first round not occupied by either a Hall of Famer, an active player or a recently retired no-doubt Hall of Famer. Still, Morgan was an excellent player throughout his era, playing 14 seasons, 13 in New England. During his career, Morgan hit the 1,000-yard mark three times, was a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He also averaged 19.2 yards per catch, leading the league in that category in three consecutive years from 1979 to ’81.
Honorable mention: None
26. Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Ravens (1996)
Lewis is on the Mount Rushmore of middle linebackers, alongside greats such as Dick Butkus, Derrick Brooks and Mike Singletary. Lewis played 17 seasons and was named a Pro Bowler on 12 occasions, was a seven-time first-team All-Pro, earned two Defensive Player of the Year awards and was named Super Bowl XXXV MVP. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, the two-time Super Bowl champ finished up with 1,568 solo tackles, an all-time record.
Honorable mention: Joe DeLamielleure (1973); Alan Faneca (1998)
27. Dan Marino, QB, Miami Dolphins (1983)
Marino is an all-time draft steal, tumbling all the way to No. 27 because of off-field concerns that proved unfounded. Taken as the sixth of six first-round quarterbacks in 1983, Marino revolutionized the position, including a staggering ’84 campaign which included him throwing for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns, both figures that stood as records for decades. When he retired following the ’99 season, Marino owned records for career passing yards, completions, touchdowns and many other stats.
Honorable mention: DeAndre Hopkins (2013)
28. Derrick Brooks, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1995)
Brooks is one of the most decorated players in NFL history. He’s a Super Bowl champion, the 2002 Defensive Player of the Year, a nine-time All-Pro, an 11-time Pro Bowler, the ’00 Walter Payton Man of the Year and a member of the ’00s all-decade team. Tampa Bay’s defense under coordinator Monte Kiffin changed the game because of its Cover 2 style, and Brooks’s ability to cover in space was at the epicenter of the design.
Honorable mention: Darrell Green (1983)
29. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings (2012)
There were a few directions to go here, but Smith gets the nod. Still playing and about to enter his 14th season, Smith is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, consistently providing top-notch play on the back end for Minnesota. Smith also leads all active players with 37 interceptions, while having also notched 20.5 sacks, showcasing his versatility.
Honorable mention: Chris Spielman (1988); Nick Mangold (2006)
30. T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers (2017)
Just like his brother, J.J., T.J. will be taking his place in Canton at some point down the line. The younger Watt is a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and earned 2021 Defensive Player of the Year honors by amassing 22.5 sacks to lead the league and tie Michael Strahan’s single-season record. Watt has 108 sacks and 225 quarterback hits for his eight-year career.
Honorable mention: Eric Allen (1988); Reggie Wayne (2001)
31. Cam Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers (2011)
Heyward has been a mountain in the middle for years in Pittsburgh, now entering his 15th season. The Ohio State product has only gotten better with age, as he’s been named an All-Pro in five of the past eight seasons, including four times being on the first team. With 88.5 sacks, he’s got a decent shot to hit the 100 plateau, something very few non-edge rushers have ever accomplished.
Honorable mention: Curley Culp (1968)
32. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (2018)
Jackson is the biggest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history. Taken out of Louisville with the last pick in the first round, Jackson has helped redefine what is possible at the position, becoming a two-time MVP. He’s also the best rushing quarterback ever, enjoying multiple 1,000-yard rushing campaigns including a record 1,206 rushing yards in 2019, on the way to his first MVP trophy.
Honorable mention: Drew Brees (2001)
Round 2
33. Brett Favre, QB, Atlanta Falcons (1991)
This was an easy call. Favre is the only player in NFL history to win three consecutive MVPs, doing so from 1995 through ’97. He won Super Bowl XXXI with the Green Bay Packers after being dealt there following one season in Atlanta. After playing 20 seasons, Favre earned Hall of Fame enshrinement on the first ballot.
34. Lem Barney, CB, Detroit Lions (1967)
Barney was an elite cornerback in the late 1960s and ’70s, earning a spot on the 1960s all-decade team. In 1967, Barney won Defensive Rookie of the Year, leading the league with 10 interceptions, including three pick-sixes. A three-time first-team All-Pro, Barney notched 56 interceptions across 11 seasons, tied for 18th all time.
35. Joel Bitonio, G, Cleveland Browns (2014)
Almost all offensive linemen play their career in relative anonymity, even if they’re fantastic. Add in only playing twice in the playoffs throughout his first 11 seasons, and Bitonio is criminally underrated. Spending all those years in Cleveland, Bitonio is a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro.
36. Kevin Mawae, C, Seattle Seahawks (1994)
This was a tough choice, with current Cardinals safety Budda Baker making a strong case. However, Mawae is one of the greatest centers of all time, playing with the Seahawks, Jets and Titans throughout a 16-year career. Mawae was a seven-time All-Pro and earned induction into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
37. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs (2016)
Jones fell out of the first round in 2016, and the Chiefs snatched him up early on the draft’s second day. He has become one of the greatest defensive tackles of any era, winning three Super Bowls while being named to six Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams during his nine-year career.
38. Mike Singletary, LB, Chicago Bears (1981)
Singletary was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and a 10-time Pro Bowler. He was the man in the middle of the ’85 Bears, leading perhaps the greatest defense of all time. Not surprisingly, he earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame while also being named to its 1980s all-decade team.
39. Ed White, G, Minnesota Vikings (1969)
One of the great guards of his era, White played 17 seasons between the Vikings and Chargers before retiring after the 1985 campaign. A four-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro, White played on excellent offenses including the famed Air Coryell Chargers of the late ’70s and early ’80s.
40. Thurman Thomas, RB, Buffalo Bills (1988)
Thomas played in a golden age of running backs, having to compete for accolades with Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith and Terrell Davis among others. Still, he won the 1991 MVP, was named to five Pro Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro. Thomas helped lead the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, a feat unmatched to this day.
41. Andre Tippett, LB, New England Patriots (1982)
A 12-year star for the Patriots, Tippett made it to the Hall of Fame along with guard John Hannah as the first wave of great players from the franchise. Tippett notched 100 sacks in his career, was named to five Pro Bowls and was twice a first-team All-Pro. He also helped New England reach its first Super Bowl in 1985.
42. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots (2010)
Staying with the Patriots, next up is perhaps the greatest tight end of all time. Gronkowski only played 11 years and was often injured, but still managed to secure 92 receiving touchdowns while amassing 9,286 receiving yards and four Super Bowl rings, including the final one when he followed Tom Brady to Tampa Bay. Once eligible, he’ll undoubtedly be heading to Canton.
43. Dan Dierdorf, OT, St. Louis Cardinals (1971)
Dierdorf played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Cardinals. While playing many of those years on bad teams in relative anonymity, Dierdorf was consistently one of the league’s most dominant tackles, earning a spot on the 1970s all-decade team. Ultimately, he was enshrined as a Hall of Famer after being a six-time All-Pro.
44. Dermontti Dawson, C, Pittsburgh Steelers (1988)
Dawson played 13 years for the Steelers and was the dominant center of his day. He was named to the 1990s all-decade team and received seven Pro Bowl nods, along with six first-team All-Pro nominations. In 2012, he became the second Steelers center to reach Canton, joining Mike Webster.
45. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (2016)
Former Raider and Hall of Fame tight end Dave Casper was under consideration here, but Henry is the right call. He’ll eventually earn first-ballot Hall of Fame induction, and he has been the defining running back of his era. Henry has rushed for 11,423 yards and 106 touchdowns on an absurd 4.9 yards per carry. The only thing his résumé lacks is a Super Bowl ring.
46. Jack Lambert, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (1974)
This was a very tough call between Lambert and former Cowboys guard Larry Allen. However, Lambert gets the nod based on being a two-time UPI (and one-time AP) Defensive Player of the Year. Incredibly, both Allen and Lambert were named to a pair of all-decade teams and each won Super Bowls. In Lambert’s case, he’s a four-time champion and totaled 28 interceptions along with 23.5 unofficial sacks in his 11-year career.
47. Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks (2012)
Wagner is in the midst of putting together an all-time career for a middle linebacker. Drafted in the second round out of Utah State, Wagner became an immediate impact player for the Seahawks, helping them win a Super Bowl in his second season. Wagner has registered 1,838 tackles, tops among active players and fourth all time. He’s also an 11-time All-Pro.
48. Howie Long, DT, Oakland Raiders (1981)
This is a loaded pick, with both Dwight Stephenson and LeRoy Butler also being selected at No. 48. Still, Long beats out both fellow Hall of Famers. Long enjoyed a 13-year career with the Silver and Black, winning Super Bowl XVIII while earning a spot on the 1980s all-decade team, eight trips to the Pro Bowl and three All-Pro spots.
49. Roger Craig, FB, San Francisco 49ers (1983)
Craig isn’t just a borderline Hall of Famer, he’s also a trailblazer. In 1985, he became the first player in NFL history to notch both 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season. In ’88, he finished third in MVP voting and won Offensive Player of the Year, helping lead San Francisco to its third of four titles in the decade. They won another title, his third, the following season.
50. Willie Lanier, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (1967)
Lanier was the first Black middle linebacker in pro football, and he ultimately became one of the greatest to ever man the position. A four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, Lanier was a dominant force at the second level alongside fellow Hall of Famer Bobby Bell. Over 11 years, Lanier amassed 27 interceptions.
51. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans (2019)
Brown had some competition at No. 51, as Hall of Fame edge rusher Rickey Jackson was also selected here in 1981 by the New Orleans Saints. Still, Brown gets the decision as he has a good chance of one day joining Jackson in Canton. A newly-minted Super Bowl champ with the Eagles, Brown has 7,026 career receiving yards to go with being a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time second-team All-Pro.
52. Ken Stabler, QB, Oakland Raiders (1968)
Stabler waited far too long to reach the Hall of Fame, being posthumously inducted with the Class of 2016. During his playing days, the man known as The Snake was brilliant, winning MVP honors in 1974 while leading the Raiders to their first Super Bowl title two years later. Stabler finished his career a two-time All-Pro, member of the ’70s all-decade team and one of the great clutch quarterbacks of all time.
53. Mel Blount, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers (1970)
Few players can say they changed the game. Blount did. In 1978, the NFL changed rules to restrict cornerbacks from being physical with receivers farther than five yards downfield. This was a direct result of Blount, who remains one of the most physically imposing corners ever. He finished his career a four-time champion, Defensive Player of the Year in ’75, a member of the 75th and 100th NFL anniversary teams, a four-time All-Pro and a Hall of Famer.
54. Anquan Boldin, WR, Arizona Cardinals (2003)
Boldin burst onto the scene as a rookie with the moribund Cardinals. In his first game, Boldin torched the Lions for 10 receptions, 217 yards and two touchdowns, albeit in defeat. For his career, he had seven 1,000-yard seasons on his way to 13,779 receiving yards, ranking 14th all time.
55. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Cincinnati Bengals (2006)
Whitworth was a dominating force on the left side for both the Bengals and Rams over his 16-year career. After starring in Cincinnati for 11 seasons, Whitworth finished up with five excellent campaigns in Los Angeles, culminating in a Super Bowl LVI victory over his former team. He was a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.
56. Todd Christensen, TE, Dallas Cowboys (1978)
Christensen is one of the most underrated players in NFL history. Drafted by Dallas, he bounced from the Cowboys to the Giants before becoming a contributing player in 1982 with the Raiders at age 26. From there, Christensen was a dominant tight end, earning All-Pro honors four consecutive seasons while totaling 349 receptions, 4,394 yards and 33 touchdowns over that span. In the mid-’80s, nobody was better at his position.
57. Devin Hester, CB/KR, Chicago Bears (2006)
Without question, Hester is the greatest return man of all time. Taken in the 2006 second-round out of Miami, Hester made both the ’00s and ’10s all-decade teams as a returner, totaling 20 return touchdowns (14 of which came on punts), both NFL records. Hester also led the league twice each in kick and punt return yardage, and his career numbers would have been better had teams not stopped kicking the ball to him. He was a singular force, showcased by his game-opening kickoff return touchdown in Super Bowl XLI.
58. Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012)
A three-time All-Pro, David has had a remarkable career in Tampa Bay. Entering his 14th season, the former Nebraska star has been extremely consistent, posting 100-plus tackles in 11 of 13 campaigns while only missing 14 games over his entire career. While the Hall of Fame is a stretch, he’s one of the greatest Buccaneers of all time.
59. Aeneas Williams, CB, Phoenix Cardinals (1991)
Williams was drafted into relative obscurity by the Cardinals in 1991. Throughout his 14-year career, he became an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro between his time with the Cardinals and Rams before retiring following the 2004 season. Williams finished with 55 interceptions, leading the league with nine in ’94, and didn’t miss a game until his 12th season.
60. Pat Swilling, LB, New Orleans Saints (1986)
Swilling was one of the great pass rushers of the early 1990s. From 1989 to ’92, he amassed 55 sacks and was named an All-Pro each year. He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors with his league-high 17 sacks in ’91. Overall, Swilling totaled 107.5 sacks, playing for the Saints, Lions and Raiders.
61. Brian Dawkins, S, Philadelphia Eagles (1996)
Dawkins played 16 seasons in the NFL, including his first 13 with the Eagles. He’s a Hall of Famer as one of the greatest safeties to ever live, totaling 37 interceptions and 26 sacks throughout his career. Dawkins is a member of the 2000s all-decade team and made four first-team All-Pro units as well.
62. Tony Hill, WR, Dallas Cowboys (1977)
Hill is one of the more underrated Cowboys from their run of dominance under Tom Landry. Drafted in the third round, Hill amassed 7,988 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns while making three trips to the Pro Bowl. He spent all 10 years with the Cowboys before retiring in 1986, winning one Super Bowl in his rookie season.
63. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (2013)
Kelce might wind up the greatest tight end of all time. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion. Between 2016 and ’22, Kelce also notched seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, with no other tight end ever going for more than four in a row. He’s already registered more than 1,000 catches and 12,000 receiving yards.
64. Dan Fouts, QB, San Diego Chargers (1973)
Fouts began his career on the bench behind Johnny Unitas, but started six games before taking over as the full-time starter in 1974. By ’79, he had become the most prolific quarterback in the league, setting the passing yards record in three consecutive seasons in the Air Coryell offense. Fouts finished up as a four-time All-Pro while winning Offensive Player of the Year in ’82.
Round 3
65. Frank Gore, RB, San Francisco 49ers (2005)
66. Ronde Barber, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997)
67. Ken Anderson, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (1971)
Anderson is arguably the greatest player in the modern era who hasn’t gotten into the Hall of Fame. The 1981 MVP, Anderson starred in Cincinnati over 16 seasons, going to the Pro Bowl four times. All told, the third-round pick threw for 32,838 yards and 197 touchdowns, helping the Bengals reach Super Bowl XVI.
68. Lance Briggs, LB, Chicago Bears (2003)
69. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys (2003)
70. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers (2018)
71. DeMarco Murray, RB, Dallas Cowboys (2011)
72. Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (1998)
73. Jason Taylor, DE, Miami Dolphins (1997)
Taylor was one of the greatest edge rushers of his generation. Playing 15 seasons, 13 with the Dolphins, Taylor racked up 139.5 sacks, ranking seventh all time on the official list. He was also named an All-Pro four times and made the 2000s all-decade team. He has a strong case as the best Dolphins defender ever.
74. Will Shields, G, Kansas City Chiefs (1993)
75. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks (2012)
Wilson has endured some difficult seasons recently with the Steelers and Broncos, but his legacy is secure. Coming out of Wisconsin in 2012, he immediately earned the starting job in Seattle and within three years had reached two Super Bowls and won one. Overall, Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowler and finished in the top five of Offensive Player of the Year voting three times.
76. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington (2019)
77. Elvin Bethea, DE, Houston Oilers (1968)
78. Joe Thuney, G, New England Patriots (2016)
79. Lyle Alzado, DL, Denver Broncos (1971)
80. Art Shell, OT, Oakland Raiders (1968)
81. Chris Cooley, TE, Washington (2004)
82. Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 49ers (1979)
What is there to say about Montana? He’s the greatest non-first-round pick ever, save for Tom Brady. Montana won four Super Bowls with the 49ers and is generally regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time … other than one man. In his 16-year career, Montana was a five-time All-Pro, three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time MVP and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
83. Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Baltimore Ravens (2018)
84. Charles Mann, DE, Washington (1983)
85. Tony Tolbert, DE, Dallas Cowboys (1989)
86. Andre Reed, WR, Buffalo Bills (1985)
Alongside Bruce Smith, Reed was the first building block in turning the Bills from hopeless losers into perennial contenders. The wideout caught 951 passes for 13,198 yards and 87 touchdowns over his time with Buffalo and Washington, ranking 22nd, 18th and 18th all time. He finished up as a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time second-team All-Pro.
87. Vic Washington, RB/KR, San Francisco 49ers (1970)
88. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings (2015)
89. Terrell Owens, WR, San Francisco 49ers (1996)
Owens began his career as a complement to Jerry Rice and ended it as one of the greatest receivers we’ve ever seen. While his mercurial ways caused him to move around plenty in his career, Owens still ended up as a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro, totaling 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. The latter two figures are top-three all time.
90. Pat Donovan, OT, Dallas Cowboys (1975)
91. NaVorro Bowman, LB, San Francisco 49ers (2010)
92. Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (1998)
93. Charlie Joiner, WR, Houston Oilers (1969)
94. Thomas Everett, S, Pittsburgh Steelers (1987)
95. Jimmy Graham, TE, New Orleans Saints (2010)
96. Charles Haley, DE, San Francisco 49ers (1986)
Historically speaking, it feels like Haley is one of the more overlooked greats of his day. He won five Super Bowls between his time with the 49ers and Cowboys (a record for one player until Tom Brady came along), while amassing 100.5 sacks over a 13-year career. He was also a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro, earning him induction into the Hall of Fame.
Round 4
97. Joel Hilgenberg, C, New Orleans Saints (1984)
98. Cliff Branch, WR, Oakland Raiders (1972)
99. Joe Theismann, QB, Miami Dolphins (1971)
After being selected to join a Dolphins quarterback room that already included Bob Griese, Theismann bolted to the Canadian Football League before eventually returning to the NFL in 1974 to play with Washington. Despite not becoming the starting quarterback until ’78, Theismann ended up an NFL MVP and Super Bowl champ before his career concluded in ’85.
100. Mark Bavaro, TE, New York Giants (1985)
101. Jack Rudnay, C, Kansas City Chiefs (1969)
102. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington (2012)
103. Trey Hendrickson, DE, New Orleans Saints (2017)
104. Dwight White, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (1971)
105. Harry Carson, LB, New York Giants (1976)
Carson was a phenomenal player for the Giants, spending the bulk of his career playing for losing teams in the swamps of northern New Jersey. A nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro, Carson eventually found the mountaintop in 1986, winning Super Bowl XXI. Then, after a lengthy wait, he was granted entrance into the Hall of Fame in 2006.
106. Maxx Crosby, DE, Oakland Raiders (2019)
107. Allan Ellis, CB, Chicago Bears (1973)
108. Jahri Evans, G, New Orleans Saints (2006)
109. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers (2013)
110. Greg Townsend, DE, Los Angeles Raiders (1983)
Townsend gets lost in the history of Raiders greats, considering there are so many—including Maxx Crosby, Howie Long, Lyle Alzado and others just on the defensive line. But Townsend deserves plenty of acclaim after he finished his 13-year career with 109.5 sacks, including seven years of double-digit outputs.
111. Terrence McGee, CB, Buffalo Bills (2003)
112. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions (2021)
113. Kevin Greene, OLB, Los Angeles Rams (1985)
114. Herschel Walker, RB, Dallas Cowboys (1985)
Walker’s talent was worthy of making him a No. 1 overall selection, but he fell into the fifth round because he was playing with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League. Once the league folded, Walker joined the Cowboys in 1986 and enjoyed two Pro Bowl years before infamously being traded to the Vikings, jumpstarting a Dallas dynasty.
115. Larry Centers, FB, Phoenix Cardinals (1990)
116. Steve Odom, KR, Green Bay Packers (1974)
117. Steve Largent, WR, Houston Oilers (1976)
Largent might be the greatest draft pick ever made by the Oilers … and he never played a down for them. Instead, he was traded before the 1976 season to the expansion Seahawks, and he became the best player in Seattle’s franchise history. Largent racked up 819 catches, 13,089 receiving yards and 100 receiving touchdowns, which were each all-time records when he walked away following the ’89 season.
118. Mark Brunell, QB, Green Bay Packers (1993)
119. Brandon Marshall, WR, Denver Broncos (2006)
120. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals (2010)
121. Michael Carter, NT, San Francisco 49ers (1984)
122. Hardy Nickerson, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (1987)
123. Domata Peko, DT, Cincinnati Bengals (2006)
124. Ben Coates, TE, New England Patriots (1991)
125. Mike Webster, C, Pittsburgh Steelers (1974)
Webster is part of the famed 1974 Steelers draft class, which included four Hall of Famers in Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth and himself (Donnie Shell, another Hall of Famer, was undrafted). Webster went on to have one of the finest careers of any center, being named to two all-decade teams, garnering five first-team All-Pro berths and nine Pro Bowls, and winning four Super Bowls.
126. Jared Allen, DE, Kansas City Chiefs (2004)
127. Cecil Turner, KR, Chicago Bears (1968)
128. Barry Foster, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (1990)
Round 5
129. Rob Burnett, DE, Cleveland Browns (1990)
130. Darren Sproles, RB, San Diego Chargers (2005)
Sproles was one of the terrific dual-threat backs of his time. Drafted by the Chargers in 2005, Sproles starred for them along with the Saints and Eagles over his 14-year career, finishing with 8,392 yards from scrimmage. He also scored nine times on returns, and led the NFL in punt return yardage twice.
131. Sammy Winder, RB, Denver Broncos (1982)
132. Mike Daniels, DT, Green Bay Packers (2012)
133. Kam Chancellor, S, Seattle Seahawks (2010)
134. Kyle Williams, DT, Buffalo Bills (2006)
135. Ken Riley, CB, Cincinnati Bengals (1969)
136. Anthony Sherman, FB, Arizona Cardinals (2011)
137. Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons (2015)
Jarrett enjoyed a wonderful 10-year stint with the Falcons before signing with the Bears this offseason. To this point, he’s amassed 126 quarterback hits, 77 tackles for loss and 36.5 sacks, while also being named a Pro Bowler in 2019 and ’20. In that first year, he earned second-team All-Pro status as well.
138. Robert Mathis, DE, Indianapolis Colts (2003)
139. Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens (2022)
140. Terance Mathis, WR, New York Jets (1990)
141. Stephen Boyd, LB, Detroit Lions (1995)
142. Shane Lechler, P, Oakland Raiders (2000)
The Raiders have a rich history of drafting all-time punters, doing so with both Ray Guy and Lechler. While Guy was a first-rounder, Lechler went in the fifth round and turned into a phenomenal talent, earning a spot on the 2000s and ’10s all-decade teams. Over his 18-year career with the Raiders and Texans, Lechler was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a six-time first-team All-Pro.
143. Josh Norman, CB, Carolina Panthers (2012)
144. Joe Klecko, DL, New York Jets (1977)
145. Rodney Harrison, S, San Diego Chargers (1994)
146. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (2017)
Surprisingly, this wasn’t a slam dunk. Two years earlier, the Vikings had selected Stefon Diggs out of Maryland with the 146th pick, but we’re rolling with Kittle. The 31-year-old is a phenomenal blocker who also has 45 receiving touchdowns and four 1,000-yard seasons, including each of the past two. A five-time All-Pro, he’ll have a good shot at reaching Canton.
147. Mel Gray, WR, St. Louis Cardinals (1971)
148. Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills (2022)
149. Dorsey Levens, RB, Green Bay Packers (1994)
150. Greg Lloyd, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers (1987)
Lloyd was a menace for the Steelers, one of the great linebackers for a franchise with a long history in that department. He played 11 seasons and won UPI Defensive Player of the Year in 1994, while notching five Pro Bowls and being a three-time first-team All-Pro. By career’s end, Lloyd racked up 35 forced fumbles and 54.5 sacks.
151. Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB, Miami Dolphins (2019)
152. Bruce Laird, S, Baltimore Colts (1972)
153. Dante Hall, KR/PR, Kansas City Chiefs (2000)
154. Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle Seahawks (2011)
Sherman is one of the great values over the past 25 years. A star at Stanford, Sherman came to the Seahawks and helped transform them into a powerhouse as a founding member of the Legion of Boom. Sherman was a three-time first-team All-Pro and reached the 2010s all-decade team while playing in three Super Bowls, winning one.
155. Michael Sinclair, DE, Seattle Seahawks (1991)
156. Ed Newman, G, Miami Dolphins (1973)
157. Mark Chmura, TE, Green Bay Packers (1992)
158. Jay Novacek, TE, St. Louis Cardinals (1985)
159. Jake Scott, S, Miami Dolphins (1970)
Scott was a quality safety throughout his nine-year career with Miami and Washington, highlighted by winning Super Bowl MVP in the Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 season. Scott was also a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro, registering 49 interceptions over a borderline Hall of Fame tenure.
160. Frank Wycheck, TE, Washington (1993)
Round 6
161. Harold Carmichael, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (1971)
162. Don Griffin, CB, San Francisco 49ers (1986)
163. Lemar Parrish, CB, Cincinnati Bengals (1970)
Parrish wasn’t an easy choice in this spot. Doug Betters and Matt Milano both make strong cases, yet Parrish was not only a great corner, but also an elite return man. During his 13 years with Cincinnati, Washington and Buffalo, Parrish made eight Pro Bowls while amassing 47 interceptions and five kickoff/punt return touchdowns.
164. Carl Nicks, OT, New Orleans Saints (2008)
165. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (2016)
Hill is a defining player from his generation, perhaps the NFL’s most electric receiver since Randy Moss. Taken in the fifth round by the Chiefs, Hill burst onto the scene as a returner, earning All-Pro status for those talents. However, he quickly became a dominant wideout, turning in six years of at least 1,100 yards in a span of seven campaigns, while being a Pro Bowler in each of his first eight seasons. He’ll walk into Canton once eligible.
166. La’Roi Glover, DT, Oakland Raiders (1996)
167. Reggie Roby, P, Miami Dolphins (1983)
168. Max Montoya, G, Cincinnati Bengals (1979)
169. Al Harris, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997)
170. Mike Nelms, KR/PR, Buffalo Bills (1977)
171. Gary Anderson, K, Buffalo Bills (1982)
Anderson played 23 NFL seasons and kicked for six teams, but never actually booted a ball for the Bills after being released in training camp. One of the most prolific kickers in league history, Anderson accounted for 2,434 points while earning a spot on both the 1980s and ’90s all-decade teams. Unfortunately, Anderson is also remembered for missing a game-clinching kick in the ’98 NFC title game, his only miss of the year for the Vikings.
172. D.J. Alexander, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (2015)
173. Kevin Ross, CB, Kansas City Chiefs (1984)
174. Charles Clay, TE, Miami Dolphins (2011)
175. Charlie Johnson, NT, Philadelphia Eagles (1977)
176. Pat Haden, QB, Los Angeles Rams (1975)
177. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams (2023)
Nacua is obviously early in his career, but he’s still the best player ever selected at this spot. The Rams took a chance on the BYU product two years ago, and he has flourished with 2,476 yards and nine touchdowns, already earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro status. Entering his third season, Nacua is one of the league’s elite receivers.
178. Nick Folk, K, Dallas Cowboys (2007)
179. Steve Jordan, TE, Minnesota Vikings (1982)
180. Dave Szott, G, Kansas City Chiefs (1990)
181. Latavius Murray, RB, Oakland Raiders (2013)
182. Rayfield Wright, OT, Dallas Cowboys (1967)
183. Bo Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Raiders (1987)
Jackson holds the distinction of being both one of the best and one of the worst picks in NFL history. In 1986, the Buccaneers took him No. 1 overall, despite being told he’d never play for them (and he never did). Then, the Raiders selected him in ’87 despite his burgeoning Major League Baseball stardom. Jackson pulled double duty and became a sensation, becoming a Pro Bowler and finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting before a hip injury ended his career.
184. Dave Smith, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (1970)
185. Christian Benford, CB, Buffalo Bills (2022)
186. Carl Lee, CB, Minnesota Vikings (1983)
187. Matt Hasselbeck, QB, Green Bay Packers (1998)
188. Andy Lee, P, San Francisco 49ers (2004)
189. Tom Banks, C, St. Louis Cardinals (1970)
190. George Atkinson, S, Oakland Raiders (1968)
191. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles (2011)
192. Shannon Sharpe, TE, Denver Broncos (1990)
Sharpe is one of the all-time value picks, becoming a Hall of Famer while winning three Super Bowls rings with the Broncos and Ravens. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Sharpe helped transform the tight end position into more of a pass-catching weapon. In 14 seasons, he caught 815 passes for 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns, earning four first-team All-Pro honors.
Round 7
193. Mason Crosby, K, Green Bay Packers (2007)
194. Willie Green, WR, Detroit Lions (1990)
195. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (2010)
196. Terrell Davis, RB, Denver Broncos (1995)
Davis only played seven seasons because of a nasty knee injury, but few runners have ever accomplished more. The University of Georgia product ran for 2,000 yards as the 1998 MVP, won two Super Bowls, was named Super Bowl XXXII MVP, earned a spot on the 1990s all-decade team and was a three-time first-team All-Pro.
197. Gus Frerotte, QB, Washington (1994)
198. Troy Brown, WR, New England Patriots (1993)
199. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots (2000)
The greatest winner in NFL history went in the sixth round. In 2000, Brady was selected 199th and embarked on a career that included seven championships and 10 Super Bowl appearances, along with all-time records of passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649) while winning three MVP awards. Brady was also a two-time Offensive Player of the Year and went to an absurd 15 Pro Bowls.
200. Chris Myers, C, Denver Broncos (2005)
201. Charlie Brown, WR, Washington (1981)
202. Doug Pelfrey, K, Cincinnati Bengals (1993)
203. Richard Dent, DE, Chicago Bears (1983)
Dent, a player found in the eighth round out of Tennessee State, was a foundational piece for the ’85 Bears. He was named Super Bowl XX MVP and notched 124.5 sacks over 12 seasons in Chicago. All told, Dent totaled 137.5 sacks, won two titles (his second with the 49ers) and earned induction into the Hall of Fame.
204. Rich Saul, C, Los Angeles Rams (1970)
205. Sam Gash, FB, New England Patriots (1992)
206. Kevin Gogan, G, Dallas Cowboys (1987)
207. Jessie Armstead, LB, New York Giants (1993)
208. Seth Joyner, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (1986)
209. Chad Cota, S, Carolina Panthers (1995)
210. Stan Walters, OT, Cincinnati Bengals (1972)
211. David Tyree, WR, New York Giants (2003)
Some players aren’t defined by their career stat line or how long they played. Instead, Tyree will be forever remembered for his helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII, the defining play in a game that thwarted the 2007 Patriots and their quest for an undefeated season. However, Tyree was more than a single moment, earning Pro Bowl honors in ’05 for his special teams play.
212. Tim Rattay, QB, San Francisco 49ers (2000)
213. Donald Driver, WR, Green Bay Packers (1999)
214. Ken Houston, S, Houston Oilers (1967)
215. Cortland Finnegan, CB, Tennessee Titans (2006)
216. J.J. Birden, WR, Cleveland Browns (1988)
217. Lyle Blackwood, S, Denver Broncos (1973)
218. Tom Nalen, C, Denver Broncos (1994)
Nalen wasn’t the most celebrated member of Denver’s back-to-back title teams in 1997 and ’98, but few players were more important. He was selected in the first year the draft became seven rounds and turned into a 14-year starter, making five Pro Bowl appearances and twice earning first-team All-Pro status.
219. Brad Benson, OT, New England Patriots (1977)
220. Dave Hampton, RB, Green Bay Packers (1969)
221. Billy Ard, G, New York Giants (1981)
222. Trent Green, QB, San Diego Chargers (1993)
223. Mark Clayton, WR, Miami Dolphins (1983)
While the top of the 1983 draft justifiably gets all the attention, there was plenty of depth in that historic class. Clayton is the ultimate example of that, going in the eighth round and turning in a career that included 84 receiving touchdowns, five Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro selection.